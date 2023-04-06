Baltimore Orioles pitcher Grayson Rodriguez, one of the top prospects in Major League Baseball, made his big league debut Wednesday against the Texas Rangers. After the game, Rodriguez met with his family and friends, including his father Gilbert. The two embraced and shed tears of joy amid the realization that Rodriguez had achieved his childhood dream.

These moments over everything 🧡 pic.twitter.com/AFdX6ofPAc — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) April 5, 2023

How can you not be romantic about baseball? Rodriguez didn’t exactly have a storybook debut, but this is an embrace between father and son with such authenticity that Hollywood directors dream of.

Rodriguez was touched up in his first inning of work. He walked the first hitter he faced and allowed two runs in the inning, but bounced back nicely to toss four scoreless innings. Overall, Rodriguez threw 83 pitches in his debut across five innings. He surrendered two runs on four hits, striking out five Rangers hitters.

He was outdueled by Jacob deGrom, who fanned 11 across six innings of work, but the Orioles picked up Rodriguez in the top of the fifth. Baltimore nabbed two runs off deGrom to get Rodriguez off the hook for the loss.

It was unclear when Rodriguez would make his Orioles debut after he did not make the Opening Day roster. He only had to wait one more week though, and what better place to make that debut than in his home state of Texas.

Players only get one major league debut. Grayson Rodriguez may not have had the most memorable debut, but he’ll likely never forget the moment he shared with his father after it.