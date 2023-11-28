On the verge of Adam Fox's return, the New York Rangers were hit with unfortunate updates on both Filip Chytil and Kaapo Kakko on Tuesday.

The New York Rangers have been rolling in 2023-24, and just usurped the Boston Bruins for the top spot in ClutchPoints' NHL Power Rankings this week after taking over the top spot in the NHL.

But the Blueshirts were dealt an unfortunate blow in Monday's uncharacteristic 5-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres. Kaapo Kakko suffered a scary injury and was placed on long-term injured reserve on Tuesday, according to the New York Post's Mollie Walker.

“Word is both Kaapo Kakko and Filip Chytil are going on LTIR, per source,” Walker reported on Tuesday. “Kakko’s injury is not believed to be season ending, but he will miss a significant amount of time. It could be been worse.”

That is still awful news for Rangers fans, as Kakko has been an important piece of the forward core since being drafted No. 2 overall by New York. The Finn has struggled in 2023-24, though, putting up just two goals and three points over 20 games.

Filip Chytil also hits LTIR

The Rangers also placed Filip Chytil on LTIR on Tuesday, although the move is retroactive.

“Chytil’s LTIR stint is retroactive to 11/3/23. It’s a cap/roster-related decision. No. 72 continues to progress and skate on his own,” Walker confirmed.

Chytil has accounted for six assists in 10 games this season, but hasn't played since getting injured against the Carolina Hurricanes back on Nov. 2.

Although the absences of both Chytil and Kakko are disappointing, the Rangers continue to roll along in the Metropolitan. They're first in the division — and the Eastern Conference — with a sparkling 15-4-1 record through 20 games.

And although the two youngsters will be out of the lineup for a significant period of time, reinforcements are on the way for the Blueshirts. Adam Fox is expected to come off the LTIR on Tuesday and be available to play against the Detroit Red Wings at Madison Square Garden.

That will be a huge boost for this team, as Fox has been one of the top defenders in the NHL over the last three seasons. The former Norris Trophy winner was a full participant in practice, and all signs point to him being activated for Tuesday's clash.