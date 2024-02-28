The New York Rangers’ top line of Artemi Panarin, Vincent Trochek and Alexis Lafreniere has been one of the best in the NHL this season, and for the first time in years, the team will not be trading for a right winger to play on Panarin’s line. There are holes to plug elsewhere in the Rangers’ lineup, but Panarin is happy to be playing with the same internal options throughout the season as he will in the playoffs.
“I’ve played with lots of other people over the last five years, I’m used to it,” Artemi Panarin said, via Jonny Lazarus of the Daily Faceoff. “Thank god I don’t have to worry about figuring that out. I just play hockey and try to bring my best.”
The line of Panarin, Vincent Trochek and Alexis Lafreniere is producing about as well as the Rangers could have hoped. Panarin has played in 59 games, put up 79 points and has already scored a career-high of 33 goals, according to Hockey Reference. If Panarin stays on this pace, he will surpass the 100-point threshold in a season for the first time in his career. Trochek is at 55 points in 59 games, on track for a career season, while Lafreniere is at 36 points in 59 games, having him on track to fly past his career-high of 39 points in a season.
Panarin specifically got into the development of the former No. 1 pick in Lafreniere.
“I just think (Lafreniere has) grown in everything,” Panarin said, via Lazarus. “He works more, he wants more, more confident — he’s getting more ice time. From my standpoint, it gives me more opportunities, which gives me more confidence, and step by step, lots of things go well together.”
The Rangers still need to add a right winger at the deadline, but this time they will not be looking to fill a spot on Panarin’s line. They will look to get someone to play on the right alongside Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider, and potentially get a center. Neither of those players will play on Panarin’s line. That stability could prove to be vital come playoff time.