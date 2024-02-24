The New York Rangers are on a roll. Since losing four of five games in late January, the Rangers have reeled off a record-tying 10 straight victories.
The latest win occurred Saturday in Philadelphia against the archrival Flyers. The Rangers survived a furious Philadelphia surge in the final minutes and hung on for a 2-1 victory.
New York last won 10 games in a row during the 1972-73 season, and the only other time they won 10 consecutive games was during the 1939-40 season. The Rangers won the Stanley Cup that year, and the only time they have won it since then came in 1994.
The Rangers and Flyers played a tough, hard-hitting game that was scoreless midway through the second period. Alexis Lafreniere opened the scoring for the Rangers with a wrist shot at the 11:56 mark and that goal held up for New York until Tyson Foerster of the Flyers tied the game early in the third period.
However, Matt Rempe scored the first goal of his NHL career at the 6:31 mark of the third period, and that goal proved to be the winner. The Flyers pulled goaltender Samuel Ersson in the final minutes and stormed goalie New York Igor Shesterkin, but they could not put the tying goal behind the New York netminder.
The Rangers are in first place in the NHL's Metropolitan Division and they have an 8-point lead over the second place Carolina Hurricanes. The Rangers have won a league-best 39 games and have a league-best 81 points — one more than the Boston Bruins and the Vancouver Canucks.