Jonny Brodzinski is sticking in the big leagues.

After spending most of his professional career in the American Hockey League, New York Rangers forward Jonny Brodzinski will be sticking around in the big leagues after he agreed to a two-year, one-way contract with the team on Wednesday.

The deal has a cap hit of $787,500, and the 30-year-old will earn $1.575 million over the length of the pact. He was playing out the final season of a two-year, two-way contract he signed with the Blueshirts in 2022.

Instead of becoming an unrestricted free agent for the third time in his career, the former St. Cloud State Husky will get a chance to stick with the Rangers for the stretch run.

Brodzinski spent long stretches with the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack, scoring 39 points in 36 games in 2021-22 and following it up with 21 goals and 48 points in 47 games as one of the team's top forwards last year. He's become an excellent AHL player, totalling 126 goals and 236 points across 313 games over nine seasons.

Despite only registering two points in 17 tries with New York in 2022-23, he's been more than solid with the squad this campaign. He's had more opportunity after the season-ending injury to Filip Chytil, and the Minnesota native has made the most of it.

Jonny Brodzinski rewarded amid career year

In 2023-24, Brodzinski is up to four goals and 15 points in 37 games, while skating to a plus-four rating. He's been a reliable player at both ends of the rink, while forming an effective third line alongside Kaapo Kakko and Will Cuylle.

He's been especially good as of late, picking up four points in his last six games and six over his last eight while winning 53.4 percent of the faceoffs he's taken for the Rangers this year.

His entire pro career has been split between the Rangers and Los Angeles Kings, besides a brief stint with the San Jose Sharks in 2019-20. Over 138 NHL games, he's amassed 32 points — his 0.41 points per game this year is a season high. He should be motivated to reach even greater heights following the one-way nature of his new deal.

A former fifth-round pick by the Kings in the 2013 NHL Draft, Jonny Brodzinski has only appeared in one career postseason game. But come April, with the Metropolitan Division-leading Rangers, that figures to change in a big way.