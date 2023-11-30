New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin had a hilarious reaction to former teammate Patrick Kane signing with the Detroit Red Wings.

There was a ton of buzz around the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night. The Winged Wheel officially signed future Hall of Famer Patrick Kane to a one-year contract on Tueday. And their first game after making that deal official was against Kane's former team, the New York Rangers. After the game, Artemi Panarin was asked about his former teammate's new home.

The Rangers emerged victorious over Detroit by a score of 3-2. Perhaps that played into Panarin's mood when speaking with reporters. He provided a rather playful response to Kane's signing in Detroit. “We're not friends anymore,” he said with a big smile, via USA Today's Vince Mercogliano.

Kane and Panarin teamed up on Broadway last season. The Blueshirts acquired the future Hall of Fame winger at the NHL Trade Deadline from the Chicago Blackhawks. Kane, a three-time Stanley Cup champion, scored five goals and 12 points in 19 games with New York after the trade.

Panarin, Kane, and the Rangers made the Stanley Cup Playoffs, as well. They faced off against their bitter rival New Jersey Devils in the first round. However, it was New Jersey who advanced to the second round.

Afterward, Kane underwent hip resurfacing surgery. He hit NHL Free Agency on July 1 and spent the offseason rehabbing and recovering from the procedure. The 35-year-old then met with a few teams before eventually joining the Red Wings on Tuesday.

Panarin will have to wait a bit before playing his former teammate. The Rangers don't play the Red Wings again until April 5 when New York travels to Detroit. It'll be interesting to see how these two former teammates interact with each other once the puck drops that night.