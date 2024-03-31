The NHL season is careening toward its inevitable climax and the New York Rangers currently find themselves on top of the Atlantic Division. The Rangers' starting goaltender, Jonathan Quick, currently ranks fourth in the NHL among all goalies in Goals Against Average (GAA), just .3 points out of first place.
Connor Hellebuyck and Sergei Bobrovski are the league leaders. Meanwhile, Quick and his teammates have been busy both winning and celebrating those wins, as they did on Saturday in historic fashion. The Rangers knocked off the Phoenix Coyotes by a final score of 8-5. It wasn't Quick's best work, but it came with an honor that few expected they would ever see out of the former third round pick.
Jonathan Quick Sets Incredible Record vs. Coyotes
Quick secured his 17th win with the Rangers and 392nd of his career in the victory, passing former Buffalo Sabres goaltender Ryan Miller for first all-time among American-born goalies.
He also had five wins during his time with the Las Vegas Golden Knights.
“Jonathan Quick on the Kings was one of the best goalies to play the game,” one fan said on X.
“Congrats, history made,” another said with a party hat emoji in honor of the celebratory moment.
A Rangers fan also chimed in, saying the history-setting moment made them emotional.
“As a Rangers fan the last time I was emotional for a Jonathan Quick W looked way different than tonight just let me say…Congrats to him!”
He passed Miller, who had 391 career wins.
Quick's Incredible NHL Career
Quick was first drafted in 2005 and has since gone on to compile a .911 career save percentage in the United States' premier professional hockey league. He has a Goals Against Average of 2.47 all-time and a 391-282 career record. The Rangers goalie is a three-time Stanley Cup Champion, having won the prestigious award in 2012 and 2014 with the Kings and again in 2023 with the Las Vegas Golden Knights.
Quick's GAA is .17 points lower than Miller's, as the former Sabres star had a GAA of 2.64 for his career. Miller had 289 losses.
“Miller spoke to the New York Post on Friday about his relationship with Quick.
“…I've always enjoyed competing against him,” he said. “I really enjoyed our time as teammates on the U.S. National Team. Also being parents of teammates, our sons played some hockey together over the years. We've seen all sides of it. I am happy for him, for sure.”