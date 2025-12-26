If you asked any Minnesota Vikings fan what they wanted for Christmas, a win over the Detroit Lions was probably at the top of the list. But doing it with just three, yes, three, net passing yards? That wasn’t on anyone’s bingo card.

In a game that set football back a few decades (but in the most entertaining way possible), the Vikings somehow pulled off a 23-10 victory over the Lions at U.S. Bank Stadium on Christmas Day.

With rookie quarterback Max Brosmer filling in for an injured J.J. McCarthy, the offense was practically nonexistent through the air. Brosmer completed 9 of 16 passes for 51 yards, but after eating seven sacks, the team finished with a measly three net passing yards.

According to the Associated Press’s Josh Dubow, that figure is the second-fewest for any winning team in the last 42 seasons, trailing only the Houston Texans, who beat the Raiders with -5 net passing yards in 2006.

Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune noted it was the fewest passing yards in a win in Vikings history and the lowest by any team since the Seattle Seahawks won with two yards back in 1983.

So, how do you win a game when you can’t throw the ball? You unleash a defensive masterclass.

Defensive coordinator Brian Flores’ unit was electric, forcing six turnovers from a bewildered Jared Goff and the Lions' offense. Harrison Smith, playing like he’s 25 again, snagged an interception and recorded a sack, while linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel was a menace, recovering two fumbles.

The Vikings' defense handed the offense short fields all afternoon, and kicker Will Reichard capitalized with three clutch field goals.

The Vikings rushed for 158 yards total, proving that the forward pass is sometimes overrated. The win wasn't just for the record books; it had huge playoff implications.

The Vikings (8-8) completed a season sweep of Detroit and climbed out of the NFC North cellar, tying the Lions (8-8) in the standings. It was an ugly, gritty, defensive grind—and for Minnesota, it was the perfect Christmas gift.