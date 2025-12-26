South Carolina football received the early Christmas present with LaNorris Sellers announcing his return. His top target announced his return too three days after Sellers decided to run it back.

Top wide receiver target Nyck Harbor announced he's returning. He also sent a “run it back” message like his QB.

Merry Christmas From 🎱 pic.twitter.com/R8Nyh7TEn8 — Nyckoles Harbor (@Nyck1k) December 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

Sellers and Harbor connected for 30 catches for 618 yards and six touchdowns in 2025 — all career bests for the WR. The QB will now be expected to help improve the production of Harbor heading into the 2026 campaign.

And the WR won't be the only significant Gamecocks star making a return for next season.

Key South Carolina defender rejoining LaNorris Sellers too

Sellers and Harbor ignites the Gamecocks offense on both the experience and dynamics side. South Carolina welcomes back a pivotal defender too.

Dylan Stewart is another avoiding the NFL Draft and even refusing to enter the College Football Transfer Portal. He inked a new NIL deal with the Gamecocks to solidify his return. Stewart also will be among the highest paid defenders across the nation, according to ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel.

All three performers are returning in what's already a crucial '26 season for the Gamecocks. South Carolina ended 4-8 overall but will welcome back head coach Shane Beamer for another season. Beamer's name surfaced early on for the open Virginia Tech job (father is Hokies legend Frank Beamer) before James Franklin landed the gig.

The Gamecocks also haven't produced a double-digit winning season since 2013 when Steve Spurrier coached them. None of Beamer's teams have surpassed nine victories. Harbor becoming the latest to return increases the enthusiasm, but also pressure, for SC come August.