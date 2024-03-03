The New York Rangers are holding on to their veteran goal tender. Jonathan Quick is signing a one-year contract extension with the team amid a strong season, per NHL.com.
The news is certainly going to please Rangers fans, who have seen Quick emerge into one of the best goaltenders again in the NHL. With Quick in the net, the team is 13-5-2. The Rangers have an overall record this season of 40-17-4, good enough for first in the Eastern Conference's Metropolitan Division.
Quick is having a comeback year of sorts in the Big Apple. The 38-year-old goalie has won four of his previous five starts, per NHL.com. He has a 2.45 goals-against average and .916 save percentage in 21 games this season, including 20 starts. This is his first year with the Rangers.
Quick has won three Stanley Cup Championships, and brings a great deal of leadership and experience to the Rangers' locker room. The goal tender was on the Vegas Golden Knights team that won the Stanley Cup only a year ago. A Stanley Cup has eluded the Rangers for several years, and fans surely hope that Quick can help them win one once again. The Rangers only have one Stanley Cup championship in the last 30 years. That was earned when Mark Messier led the team in 1994.
The Rangers are tied with the Boston Bruins in the East for total points, with 84. Only the Florida Panthers have more points in the Eastern Conference than New York.
New York next hosts the Panthers on Monday in a huge Eastern Conference showdown. The puck drops at 7:00 Eastern.