Georgia football now faces roster attrition after the devastating loss to Ole Miss. That now includes learning the 2026 fate of record-breaking wide receiver Zachariah Branch.

The Bulldogs are losing the speedy wideout to the NFL Draft, per league insider Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports Monday. Branch makes his decision four days after the College Football Playoff loss to the rival Rebels.

Branch is expected to be in high demand three months from now.

“A projected first round pick and one of the most electrifying players in the country, Branch set the Bulldogs’ single-season reception record with 81 catches,” Schultz posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Zachariah Branch once compared to Super Bowl WR before Georgia career

Branch leaves Athens as an impactful College Football Transfer Portal addition out of USC. He left alongside brother Zion to join Georgia.

The WR, though, garnered lots of praise before playing for Kirby Smart — or even Lincoln Riley for the Trojans.

Branch ended his prep career as the nation's No. 1 WR and state of Nevada's top prospect per 247Sports. But Blair Angulo of 247Sports helped compare the Bishop Gorman star to this notable megastar in the league: Tyreek Hill.

“Electric pass catcher with elite speed. Game-breaker in space with potential to score from anywhere. Not just a burner; displays amazing concentration and hand-eye coordination,” Angulo wrote in his evaluation.

He added that Branch, “flashes ability to sneak through traffic and separate early in his routes,” plus was a “constant nuisance on vertical routes.”

Angulo concluded that Branch came with “day one NFL Draft upside.” He leaves UGA hitting career-highs across the board this season.