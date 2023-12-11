New York Rangers goalie Jonathan Quick opened up on what it meant to beat his former team, the Los Angeles Kings.

The New York Rangers picked up a 4-1 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday night to bounce back from a 4-0 loss on Saturday to the Washington Capitals, and Kings legend Jonathan Quick got the start against his former team. The Connecticut native who grew up a Rangers fan talked about what it meant for him to beat the team he won two Stanley Cups with.

“Obviously, it's special,” Jonathan Quick said, via ESPN. “this summer, when the schedule comes out, you know when you're playing them. The effort form the guys in front of me — blocking shots — was tremendous.”

Quick was brought in as the backup to Igor Shesterkin this season, and he has seen a resurgence to the tune of an 8-0-1 record and a 2.34 goals-against average this season. He has given way more than the Rangers could have hoped so far this year backing up Igor Shesterkin.

After the game, Quick admitted he was thinking about what happened in his career with the Kings, and how it ended with him getting traded in the middle of last season.

“It's a long day,” Quick said, via ESPN. “Having never played them before, and the way it ended there, you're just kind of replaying a lot of the memories throughout the day.”

Mika Zibanejad, Jimmy Vesey, Jonny Brodzinski and Will Cuylle did the scoring for the Rangers in the win. New York moved to 19-6-1 overall on the season, tied with the Boston Bruins atop the eastern conference with 39 points. The Rangers lead the Metropolitan division by seven points over the surprising success story that is the Philadelphia Flyers. A lot of that has to do with Quick's resurgence with New York.