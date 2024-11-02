The New York Rangers are looking to sign star goalie Igor Shesterkin before NHL Free Agency next summer. However, Shesterkin has already reportedly rejected a contract offer from the team. The Rangers goalie has dominated early on in the season, potentially raising his price in contract talks. Rangers defenseman K'Andre Miller encapsulated his performance after beating the Ottawa Senators on Friday.

Miller spoke after New York defeated Ottawa by the score of 2-1. Shesterkin was brilliant once again, turning aside 40 shots on goal in his team's first November victory of the season. Miller noted his team needs to improve defensively. However, they feel good knowing they have an elite last line of defense.

“Everybody is sitting there on the bench just praying that he somehow makes another one of those saves. He just keeps doing it,” the Rangers defenseman said, via NHL.com's Dan Rosen. “Obviously, we'd like to clean up our defense a little bit, but we love who we've got back there.”

Igor Shesterkin leads Rangers to victory over Senators

Igor Shesterkin and the Rangers entered this game against the Senators looking to bounce back. New York had lost two of their last three games. And one of these games saw Shesterkin allow four goals against the Washington Capitals despite making 41 saves.

The Rangers need not worry about their goaltender on Friday, however. Artemi Panarin gave them the lead three minutes into the game. It was his seventh goal of the season as he continued his hot start. A scoreless second period gave way to New York doubling its lead in the third period. Alexis Lafreniere scored on the power play to make it 2-0.

The Senators did avoid the shutout despite Shesterkin's best efforts. Adam Gaudette continued his surprisingly hot start to the year by scoring his fifth of the season midway through the third. However, it was not enough for Ottawa. Shesterkin closed the door and the Senators fell to 5-5-0 on the season.

There is a bit of an issue with New York's defense, as K'Andre Miller pointed out. The Rangers are in the bottom half of the league in terms of total shots allowed after Friday's game. They are tied with the Calgary Flames with 327 shots allowed through 10 games.

Shesterkin certainly cannot be the savior for New York night in and night out. However, he has shown the ability to make the biggest saves when they matter most. No matter who they face, the Rangers always have a chance to win with Shesterkin manning the crease.