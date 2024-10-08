The New York Rangers have a monumental task ahead as star goaltender Igor Shesterkin enters the final season of his contract, positioning himself for what could become the largest deal for a goalie in NHL history.

However, if recent reports from former Rangers goaltender and current NHL analyst Kevin Weekes are accurate, the team is already encountering significant hurdles in their efforts to lock him down.

According to Weekes, Shesterkin has allegedly turned down an offer that would have made him the highest-paid goaltender in the League, as he shared on his X account:

“**Breaking News** 🚨 📰 I’m told the Stanley Cup contending & cap spending @NYRangers offer of $88M / 11M AAV has been rejected by G Shesterkin,” Weekes wrote. “Igor has rejected the highest Goalie contract in @NHL history from #NYR.”

Currently, Carey Price is the NHL's highest-paid goaltender, with an average annual value (AAV) of $10.5 million. Although he is inactive due to a long-term injury, his contract still sets the benchmark for elite goaltenders across the league.

Rangers general manager Chris Drury faces a significant challenge in re-signing Igor Shesterkin, especially if reports are true that Shesterkin has already rejected an offer that would make him the highest-paid goaltender in NHL history.

Drury must navigate this delicate situation while keeping the team’s future and precarious salary cap situation in mind.

Igor Shesterkin is one of the NHL's top goaltenders

As the heir to Hall of Famer Henrik Lundqvist's starting role, Igor Shesterkin has quickly cemented his place among the NHL's elite goaltenders. His standout performance includes winning the Vezina Trophy in 2022, solidifying his status as the League’s top netminder that season.

Since the start of the 2021-22 campaign, Shesterkin has led all NHL goaltenders with 109 wins, further demonstrating his dominance in just a few short years. Shesterkin has been instrumental in guiding the Rangers to the Eastern Conference Final in two of the last three seasons, playing a pivotal role in their deep playoff runs.