The Rempire State Building has officially been decommissioned for the foreseeable future.

New York Rangers forward Matt Rempe, who draws his nickname from the iconic New York skyscraper close to where the Rangers play, has been slapped with an eight-game suspension by the NHL for his elbow to the head of Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen during Saturday night's game in Dallas; he was given a five-minute major for elbowing and a game misconduct.

Rempe was ejected from Saturday's game, the fourth time in his career that he's been sent to the showers before a game's final horn; he's only played 22 regular season games in his young NHL career so far.

The Rangers are next in action on Monday against the rival New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center.

Rangers coach Peter Laviolette had a controversial take on Matt Rempe

Despite Rempe's minimal impact on New York's offense, any time that a team loses a player to an ejection thanks to an on-ice infraction, it's usually never a positive sign.

But if you were looking for anger from Rangers coach Peter Laviolette at his player, think again. In fact, Laviolette stopped just short of outright praising Rempe's impact on the game, via Bolavip.

“I thought he had a big impact in the game,” Laviolette stated on Rempe’s outing in Dallas. “I would like to stay away from the five-minute major, but he’s doing his best to hit bodies and make a difference in the game. Our guys really rallied around that, as well. I thought he led off a little bit at the end. He’s just such a big guy.“

Rempe has only 22 games of NHL experience, but he was also included in the roster for New York's opening-game series against the Washington Capitals last spring, and even scored the first goal of the series.