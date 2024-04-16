The New York Rangers are one of the most storied franchises in NHL history. But in terms of regular season success, this year tops the rest. The Blueshirts have clinched the Metropolitan Division, the top seed in the Eastern Conference, and the Presidents Trophy as the top seed in the league. Additionally, they have set a new franchise record.
The Rangers picked up a big win in their final regular-season contest over the Ottawa Senators. As a result, they have finished the 2023-24 campaign with 114 points. This is the most amount of points the Rangers have earned in their history, according to StatMuse Hockey.
New York was led by goaltender Igor Shesterkin. He saved all 25 shots against him on Monday night to record a shutout. Superstar Artemi Panarin scored a goal and added an assist in the effort, as well. Their victory allowed them to claim their fourth Presidents Trophy, and their first since 2014-15.
Rangers outmatch Senators
The Rangers entered their final regular season game with a lot to play for. And they did not allow the Senators to put up much of a fight on Broadway. Jack Roslovic scored the opening goal early in the first period. Ottawa received a power play in the middle frame, but it was New York who capitalized to increase the lead to two.
Panarin scored his 49th goal of the season in the third period. And Alexis Lafreniere put the final goal in the net later in the final stanza. New York pulled out a major win in front of their home fans. With this victory, they also have home ice advantage through the Stanley Cup Playoffs, however long their run is.
Panarin said after the game that he is as excited for this year's postseason as he was for last year's. “It sounds not great: If I feel the same, does it mean I play the same?” he joked, via The Athletic's Peter Baugh. “I hope not.”
Rangers prepare for NHL Playoffs
Excitement is in the air, but New York will be scoreboard-watching the rest of the week. The Rangers are set to face the second wild card team coming out of the Eastern Conference. However, we don't know who will claim the final wild card spot in the East as of yet.
The Washington Capitals and Detroit Red Wings both won on Monday night. As a result, they remain alive in the race for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Furthermore, the Philadelphia Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins remain in contention as the regular season draws to an end this week.
Each matchup would be rather interesting for the Rangers. The Capitals, Flyers, and Penguins are all Metropolitan Division rivals of the Blueshirts. Furthermore, the Capitals have extensive playoff history with New York in previous years.
Detroit is interesting on a different level. The Red Wings are in the Atlantic Division but are one of the NHL's Original Six franchises. The Red Wings, Rangers, Chicago Blackhawks, Montreal Canadiens, Boston Bruins, and Toronto Maple Leafs were the league's only teams from 1942 until 1967.
Whether it's a history laden matchup, or a clash between division rivals, the Rangers are ready for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. It'll certainly be interesting to see who they draw round one. And it'll be interesting to see just how far this team can go in the postseason this spring.