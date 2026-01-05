The Los Angeles Rams have known for a couple of weeks that their path through the playoffs would probably not be straightforward. Their pursuit of the No. 1 seed in the NFC ended following losses to the Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons, forcing them to become road warriors for the postseason. LA trusts in its process, however, and more importantly, it is getting stronger heading into Wild Card Weekend.

Wide receiver Davante Adams and safety Quentin Lake are expected to play versus the Carolina Panthers on Saturday, per Nate Atkins of The Athletic. The Rams are still in “we'll see” mode when it comes to right guard Kevin Dotson, but these positive developments could be crucial in a do-or-die matchup.

The Rams are dangerous

Los Angeles is obviously the superior squad, but Sean McVay's guys did lose at Carolina on Nov. 30. Overconfidence will not fly against the feisty Panthers. Therefore, every boost should help, even in what many predict will be a lopsided playoff game. Adams missed the last three weeks after suffering a hamstring injury, but the extra rest could leave him rejuvenated for a Super Bowl quest.

Despite his absence, the three-time All-Pro finished with the NFL-lead in receiving touchdowns. Besides finding the end zone 14 times, Davante Adams also posted 60 receptions for 789 yards. The 33-year-old and Offensive Player of the Year contender Puka Nacua give MVP favorite Matthew Stafford a lethal duo of pass-catchers. The Rams cannot get by with just a high-powered offense, however.

Quentin Lake could provide LA with vital balance on defense. The fourth-year safety suffered a dislocated elbow in mid-November but is now due to come off injured reserve. He recorded 37 solo tackles, 10 pass breakups, one sack, two tackles for loss, one forced fumble and a 95.5 passer rating allowed in 10 regular season games. Lake will have the opportunity to immediately reward the organization's faith after agreeing to a three-year, $42 million contract extension on New Year's Day.

The Rams may not be seated at the top of the bracket, but they could realistically become the consensus favorite to win Super Bowl 60 in just a couple week's time.