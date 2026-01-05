The Cleveland Browns decided to shake up their franchise by firing head coach Kevin Stefanski. As they look for his replacement, the Browns could promote from within.

Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz will get consideration for the head coach role, via Scott Petrak of the Chronicle-Telegram. General manager Andrew Berry remains high on what Schwartz brings to the table.

“Jim's an outstanding football coach, we have a lot of respect for him and he's certainly earned the right for consideration,” Berry said.

Schwartz was head coach of the Detroit Lions from 2009-2013. While the Lions reached the playoffs in 2011, Detroit went 29-51 overall under Schwartz. That may have concerned some teams about giving him the top job again.

However, his work with the Browns' defense should draw interest from both Cleveland and outside the organization. The Browns finished their 2025 campaign ranked fourth in total defense, allowing 283.6 yards per game. Cleveland's defense struggled mightily in 2024, but in 2023, Schwartz's first year on the job, they held the best defense in the NFL, allowing 270.2 YPG.

With pass rusher Myles Garrett breaking the sack record, plenty of eyes have been on Cleveland's defense. They've been able to see the work Schwartz has been able to do, despite the team holding an overall record of 5-12.

For the Browns, or any team, Schwartz offers a wealth of football knowledge. He has been coaching in the league since 1996. A well-respected leader, he'll be an option for any team looking for an experience, defensive-minded head coach.

With a team that features Garrett, perhaps the Browns decide that is their best chance for success.