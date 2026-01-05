The Philadelphia 76ers will be facing the Denver Nuggets, and they should be fairly healthy going into the matchup. There still are some players on the injury report, including Joel Embiid, who is dealing with left knee injury management and right ankle soreness. For the most part, Embiid has been available over the past few weeks, and it doesn't look like that is going to stop anytime soon.

This would be a big matchup if Embiid and Nikola Jokic were playing against each other, but the Nuggets' star is sidelined with a hyperextended knee. Now, everyone will keep their eyes on Embiid's status.

Joel Embiid's injury status vs. Nuggets

Embiid is listed as probable against the Nuggets, and it looks like he will be available for his fourth straight game. This is good news for the 76ers, as he was on a strict program to start the season, but now, he's playing more and playing well. He's starting to look like his old self as well, and in their latest win against the New York Knicks, he had his first dunk of the season.

“It was whatever,” Embiid said. “It was an easy one. I wish it would have been one off the backboard. … That's the next step.”

His teammates were also excited to see him throw one down.

“I was so happy,” Tyrese Maxey said. “So now, it's my fault because the play before, I dropped him off a pass, thinking he wasn't going to dunk it. Now he's telling me to throw him a lob. So I'm going to throw him a lob, and we're going to see how that goes.”

The 76ers are thriving, as they're 19-14 and fifth place in the Eastern Conference, a big difference from last season. If they can continue to get a healthy Embiid, there's no reason why they can't continue to climb the standings.