The second iteration of the Winnipeg Jets has only been around for 14 seasons. The Atlanta Thrashers moved after 11 seasons of their own and the combined history has not led to much team success. With the Jets represented by Blake Wheeler and the Thrashers but Ilya Kovalchuk, good players are up and down the top 10 list despite their murky past and uncertain future in Winnipeg.

Greatest Jets player of all time: Blake Wheeler

The greatest player in Jets and Thrashers history is Blake Wheeler. He tops the franchise leaderboard in games played, assists, and points and was the captain for six seasons. He was traded to the Thrashers just before they left Atlanta and immediately became a star in Winnipeg.

Wheeler is still an active player but is not signed to a team for the 2024-25 season. He was on the New York Rangers before his regular season ended with a leg injury and only played one playoff game. Wheeler will be 38 years old when the season begins. He should have his number retired by the Jets but is not likely to make the Hall of Fame.

#2: Ilya Kovalchuk

From a Winnipeg star to Atlanta's star, Ilya Kovalchuk still leads the franchise in goals scored. He spent his first eight seasons with the Thrashers, scoring 615 points in 594 games before signing the controversial contract with the Devils. If he stayed with the Thrashers, he would have been the face of the franchise in either Atlanta or Winnipeg. He did not, which puts him at two.

Kovalchuk was a one-time All-Star and a Rocket Richard winner for most goals scored with the Thrashers. He came in second in the Calder Trophy race to his teammate Dany Heatley, who is three years older than him. While no Hall of Fame or number retirement is coming for Kovalchuk, he is still the second-best player in franchise history.

#3: Connor Hellebuyck

The Jets' competitive window in the 2010s and early 2020s was defined by Connor Hellebuyck. Considered one of the best goalies in the world, Hellebuyck gives the Jets a chance to win every game, even when the team is not very good. He will help the Jets and Team USA in international competitions for the remainder of the decade.

Hellebuyck decided to stay in Winnipeg before the 2023 season. He will be a Jet through 2031 and will keep the competitive window cracked open through then. Hellebuyck is a three-time All-Star and two-time Vezina Trophy winner as the league's top goalie. He will almost certainly be the US's goalie in this year's Four Nations Face-Off.

#4: Mark Scheifele

The current face of the franchise, Mark Scheifele comes in fourth place. He signed a massive contract extension with the Jets and, assuming he stays healthy, will become the franchise leader in games played, goals, assists, and points. He is an alternate captain and a consistent top scorer for the team.

Scheifele very well could have his number retired by the Jets when all is said and done. Many thought he would be traded before the 2023 season, but he and Hellebuyck decided to stay. The end of Scheifele's story is not complete, meaning he could climb this list by the end of it.

#5: Bryan Little

Bryan Little was a career Jet/Thrasher and a solid defensive forward throughout his career. He ranks in the top five of games played, goals, assists, and points in franchise history. He put up 521 points in 843 games over his 13-year career. While he is not technically retired, he has not played since an injury suffered in 2019.

With no All-Stars and no major awards, Little is not a candidate for a number retirement of the Hall of Fame. He was a key part of the original Jets team, having spent four years with the Thrashers.

#6: Kyle Connor

Another current Jet, Kyle Connor is a sharpshooter who has been a 30-goal guy for his entire career. Outside of the 56-game COVID season, Connor has scored 30 in all of his full seasons. He is already fourth on the career goals chart and fifth in points.

Connor has two years remaining on his current contract and is a prime trade candidate as the Jets re-tool around Scheifele and Hellebuyck. The Jets should make every effort to keep Connor, but could also get tremendous value for him. Expect him to become a household name after playing for Team USA in the Four-Nations Faceoff and the 2026 Olympics.

#7: Toby Enstrom

The first defenseman on the board, Enstrom manned the blue line for the Jets and Thrashers for all 11 years of his career. A defense-first defenseman, he was a solid enough player for the next player on the list to jump up and produce offensively. While he is not a household name, he was a very important piece of the original Jets teams.

Enstrom finished sixth in Calder Trophy voting in 2007-08 and never contended for any other major awards. No one will confuse him with a Hall of Fame defender, but he was a solid piece for a decade.

#8: Dustin Byfuglien

The bigger star of the two defensemen, Byfuglien made a name for himself on the Chicago Blackhawks' first Stanley Cup run in 2010. He was traded after that run to the Thrashers for the final season in Atlanta. He finished his career in the top ten in Thrashers/Jets history in games played, goals, assists, and points

While he was never an All-Star or an award candidate, he racked up seven 45-point seasons in his nine years with the franchise. He was the offensive engine from the blue line and a solid defender. He was dominant on the Jets' run to the 2018 conference finals, notching 11 assists in 17 games.

#9: Nikolaj Ehlers

The final current member of the Jets, Nikolaj Ehlers might be on his way out the door this offseason. Even if he is done in Winnipeg, he is one of the greatest Jets ever. He is also in the top ten in games played, goals, assists, and points in the regular season. He has struggled in the playoffs, scoring just four goals in 37 games.

The Athletic's Murat Ates reported back in May that the Jets were shopping Ehlers. He was not traded at the draft but could be a massive trade deadline piece either this year or next year. He is another guy that the Jets should do everything in their power to keep, but he would make just about every team better.

#10: Adam Lowry

The final member of the list is the current captain, Adam Lowry. Another career Jet, he ranks sixth in games played and has been a solid defense-first forward for all 10 years. He is second in franchise history with 11 short-handed goals.

Lowry finished seventh in the Selke Trophy voting for the top defensive forward this past season. His contribution to the Jets comes entirely on the defensive end, making him a forgettable piece on a playoff roster. Lowry will clog up the middle with the best of them in 2024 and is signed through 2026.