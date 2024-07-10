This year's Colorado football team under Deion Sanders in his second year will be one of the most intriguing squads of the season.

It will once again be changes galore for Colorado, thanks to Sanders and staff doing another overhaul that sent out nearly 30 players while bringing in about the same number of new transfers. But the biggest difference will be the Buffaloes' new conference home in the Big 12, where they'll be one of four new members, all of whom follow them from the Pac-12.

Sanders entered the Buffaloes football program at an interesting, yet challenging time last year. The Pac-12 had never been so deep with talent and competitive teams. Colorado found that out the hard way when they only walked away with just one conference win, finishing dead last.

But now it's on to the Big 12 in a massive transition phase. How will Sanders and Colorado adjust to a mostly new 12-team slate for the 2024 season? They have the fifth-ranked toughest schedule in the country, according to College Football Network. Let's take a look at some of the Buffaloes' biggest games, ranking them along the way.

5. At Nebraska

Last year's Colorado football team had the advantage of hosting this game at Folsom Field in Boulder, now the rivalry game moves to Lincoln at Memorial Stadium. Similar to last year, this will once again be a Week 2 matchup. But the outcome could become vastly different if Colorado isn't careful.

The Buffs walked out with a convincing 36-14 win over the Cornhuskers last year and the world was left buzzing over Colorado football and Deion Sanders in their 2-0 start.

Nebraska couldn't hold onto the ball to save their life, having four turnovers in the game. That along with the putrid offense overall was a running theme of Nebraska football in 2023. Against Colorado, Nebraska had just 15 first downs and 341 yards of total offense.

Matt Rhule, like Sanders, did some hard work in the portal this offseason. He also brings in one of the nation's top prospects at quarterback in Dylan Raiola, who is trending toward being the starter.

4. At Kansas

It's hard to say if anyone is giving Lance Leipold and his Kansas Jayhawks team their due credit by now, but they should. Sure, last year could have been a fluke, but it's highly doubtful. Leipold has built Kansas into a legitimate force in the Big 12. And now with Texas and Oklahoma gone, they are legit contenders to vie for the conference title.

What's interesting about this matchup is that it will not only be a road game for the Buffaloes but it will be played at Arrowhead Stadium due to Memorial Stadium undergoing renovations.

This game will also be sandwiched in between the Utah and Oklahoma State games. That's as tough a three-game stretch for anyone this season. The Buffaloes had better hope they are bowl eligible before then.

3. Kansas State at Home

One of the more consistent teams in the Big 12 over the last few years has been Kansas State, who just won the conference title two seasons ago. This team is very much a College Football Playoff contender with the expansion.

The Colorado defense is going to have to account for what should be one of the nation's best running games that will have quarterback Avery Johnson, DJ Giddens, and Buffaloes transfer Dylan Edwards. Colorado allowed an average of 176.4 rushing yards per game last season, which ranked 102nd nationally.

This game could be the second of three games where Colorado faces some of the Big 12's best offensive teams in UCF, the Wildcats, and Arizona.

2. Oklahoma State at Home

It's another home game for Colorado football in the regular season finale when they face Oklahoma State.

Mike Gundy's bunch has 85 percent of last year's offensive production returning to the team. That includes the best running back in the country last season, Ollie Gordon II. Add in veteran quarterback Alan Bowman and some talented receivers, and the Buffaloes might have some problems.

Though the Cowboys had their own issues last season, they ended up turning it around and got themselves back in the conference championship. This could be a big defensive challenge for the Buffaloes.

1. Utah at Home

Without question, the biggest, toughest game for Colorado football next season is playing fellow former Pac-12 member Utah. Last year's game ended with a 23-17 victory for the Utes in the regular season finale where both teams were not 100 percent healthy.

This year, the game takes place in mid-November and at Boulder, giving the Buffaloes at least a little bit of an advantage. Still, this is a Utah team that if healthy, is bringing back a lot of vital pieces of what made them great two seasons ago, including quarterback Cam Rising. Plus, they added some needed portal pieces that make them even more dangerous.

Under Kyle Whittingham, the Utes have been sound both offensively and defensively, and that looks to be no different in 2024. If Colorado wants to stay in this game, then protecting Sanders and getting points early will be key.