Remember when James Harden dropped a bombshell on the Brooklyn Nets and the rest of the NBA by requesting a trade at last year’s deadline? What a turbulent period for Brooklyn and the league, one that we’re unlikely to see again for some time. Never say never, though, when Kyrie Irving is in the equation.

Irving sent the league into an even bigger frenzy Friday, requesting a trade six days ahead of the deadline.

The request comes after the eight-time All-Star and Brooklyn were unable to agree to terms on an extension. Similar to last summer, the Nets offered Irving a contract with stipulations, which he declined.

NEW BLEAV IN NETS I breakdown Kyrie Irving’s trade demand: 🏀 Reaction to the news

🏀 What’s next for Brooklyn?

🏀 Trade destinations, ranked

🏀 AND MORE Full Episode: https://t.co/Y0EqVhOeoS — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) February 4, 2023

It was not surprising that Brooklyn was hesitant to tie the knot with the guard last offseason. Irving missed over half of the prior season while refusing to comply with New York’s workplace vaccine mandate. He was then suspended for eight games earlier this year after his repeated refusal to apologize for posts linking to an antisemitic film.

However, the 30-year-old has been among the NBA’s top guards since returning from the suspension, averaging 27.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists on 50/40/87 shooting splits. Irving was named an Eastern Conference All-Star starter alongside Kevin Durant, making Brooklyn the only team with a pair of teammates to be selected as starters.

With that, we examine Kyrie Irving’s market and Brooklyn’s top suitors in a potential trade.

3. Los Angeles Clippers

The Clippers are a theoretical contender who can offer Brooklyn something few others can: Players who can help the Nets remain competitive with Durant this season. After a brutal start, LA has won six of its last eight with Paul George and Kawhi Leonard finally remaining available for an extended period.

Four years into the star duo’s tenure with little to show for it, owner Steve Ballmer should have some urgency to kickstart his team’s title hopes. Whether that urgency has reached Kyrie Irving levels remains to be seen. But for the sake of discussion, let’s say LA enters negotiations.

The Clippers have a deep roster filled with versatile pieces who could at least pique Brooklyn’s interest. Norman Powell, Reggie Jackson, Luke Kennard and Marcus Morris come to mind as win-now players. Terance Mann is a coveted young player the Nets would likely push for, although league sources say LAis extremely high on the fourth-year wing and will rebuff offers for him.

The above pieces would get LA in the conversation. If the Clippers were willing to include a first-round pick the Nets could flip in further moves, the ball would really get rolling. The Clippers could offer up a 2028 or 2029 protected first if Ballmer is intent on making a push in a wide-open Western Conference this year.

2. Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers are the most obvious landing spot due to LeBron James’ connection with Kyrie Irving and the team’s desperation to salvage the final years of his tenure. After trading for Rui Hachimura last month, Los Angeles will not be operating with cap space this summer, meaning it would need to obtain Irving’s Bird rights in a trade to re-sign him.

The Lakers’ 2027 and 2029 first-round picks, if unprotected, would be among the most valuable long-term assets the Nets could come away with in an Irving deal. However, there are several issues with simply taking those picks and running.

First, where does that leave Kevin Durant? The answer is likely packing his bags and re-initiating his own trade request. Some reports say the Lakers are even hesitant to include both picks in a deal for Irving.

However, with the Nets having little interest in Russell Westbrook, Los Angeles would likely need to part with both firsts to facilitate a three-team deal where Brooklyn lands additional pieces. On top of that, Westbrook makes $10 million more than Irving, meaning the Nets would have to give up an additional piece such as Seth Curry or Joe Harris to match salary.

All in all, a Lakers deal for Irving will need to include a third team Brooklyn can use to extract win-now value—unless the Nets are intent on blowing the team up completely now, that is.

1. Phoenix Suns

Both of the above teams share a common denominator: They have some level of desperation to contend this season. Phoenix fits that bill. Even after winning seven of their last 10, the Suns are just a half-game out of the play-in tournament with their title window closing incrementally as Chris Paul’s value continues to decrease.

Phoenix has the pieces to facilitate a deal that keeps Brooklyn in contention, as Chris Haynes reported Friday.

The Suns should be motivated to find value for Paul given his sharp decline at 37 years old. They also have Jae Crowder, who has been holding out for a trade this season, as well as a young three-and-D wing in Cam Johnson who is up for an extension. An assortment of those three players, as well as potential first-round picks/swaps, could serve as the framework of a deal with the Nets sending Irving and another piece back.

Suns owner Mat Ishbia’s mindset upon taking control is a bit of an unknown. The crux of the issue in an Irving deal would be Phoenix’s feelings about re-signing the unpredictable guard. However, if the Suns are willing to make a gamble in a last-ditch effort to find value for Paul, they have the pieces to swing a deal.

Bonus: Toronto Raptors

All eyes are on Toronto ahead of the deadline with the struggling Raptors sitting on a treasure trove of trade assets. Several players position Masai Ujiri’s team as a potential wild card in Irving trade negotiations. O.G. Anunoby is rumored to be unhappy with his role amid Toronto’s struggles this year while Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr. are poised to decline their player options and become unrestricted free agents.

With the Nets looking to swing a deal that keeps them in contention, Toronto could look to find value for those pieces as a third team. In a Lakers deal, Brooklyn could package Los Angeles’ first-rounders with their own picks and expiring salary for some assortment of VanVleet, Anunoby or Trent. Toronto could absorb Westbrook’s expiring salary and hit reset next season.

If the Suns come to the table, the Nets could re-route one of their picks, and possibly a swap, along with their own first-rounders and expiring contracts for an assortment of the Raptors trio.

Toronto is rumored to be motivated to find value for VanVleet and Trent’s expiring contracts, as well as Anunoby. Keep an eye on that as the Nets attempt to spin a Kyrie Irving deal into a favorable outcome at the deadline.