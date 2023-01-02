By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

The Toronto Raptors and Indiana Pacers matchup on Monday night in an Eastern Conference showdown. Fred VanVleet is officially listed as questionable for the contest, after missing the last two games with lower back stiffness. The Raps have lost seven of their last ten games to fall to 12th place in the NBA’s competitive Eastern Conference, and could certainly use one of their star players back. So, is Fred VanVleet playing tonight vs. the Pacers?

Fred VanVleet injury status vs. Pacers

Fred VanVleet has an opportunity to return for the Raptors on Monday night in Indiana, after being officially listed as questionable for the game. VanVleet has missed the Raps’ last two games after leaving last Tuesday’s loss to the Los Angeles Clippers in the third quarter due to lower back stiffness. The Raptors lost that game 124-113 in Kawhi Leonard’s first game back in Toronto since winning the 2019 NBA Championship with the team.

Precious Achiuwa is also questionable for the contest; he’s been out since Nov. 9 due to an ankle injury. The 28-year-old VanVleet is averaging 17 points, 6.4 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game this season. VanVleet said over the weekend that the injury was “getting better.” When it comes to the question of if Fred VanVleet is playing tonight vs. the Pacers, the answer is probably, based on VanVleet’s comments.

Tip-off is set for 7pm EST tonight in Indiana.