With the Houston Texans putting on the finishing touches before Week 1 of the regular season, one of the major question marks of the team was the offensive line. Especially with the Texans being led by quarterback C.J. Stroud, the team needs to keep him upright as the star speaks on an offensive lineman who could be on the path to an exceptional season.

Stroud would highlight offensive lineman Tytus Howard, who has been with Houston since 2019 and has been a consistent piece in the trenches. This upcoming season, don't be surprised if he's good enough to make the Pro Bowl team, which he's expressed to Stroud as the quarterback emphasizes how his “presence is felt at tackle,” according to video from Houston Stressans on X, formerly Twitter.

“I think Tytus, his presence is felt at tackle,” Stroud said. “He’s doing a really good job being firm in protection, using his hands, using his length. I think he’s done a great job. And he also gonna let you know about it, too, which I think is cool. He’s a dog, man. So I’m really happy for that guy. I’m really proud of him. And he wants to have a great year. He told me he wants to be a Pro Bowler this year. He has a lot of expectations for himself.”

Texans' offensive line ready to protect C.J. Stroud

With new additions on the Texans like running back Nick Chubb, the offensive line will be a key factor in how the team will succeed this upcoming season. So far, Howard has impressed in practice and training camp, even recently holding his own well against Detroit Lions star Aidan Hutchinson in joint practices.

Houston head coach DeMeco Ryans would speak on the performance of the offensive line and would praise all on the unit for how physical they've been, according to Click2Houston.com.

“With our offensive line, I saw guys still playing physical up front,” Ryans said on Friday. “We were able to break some runs. It starts up front. Those guys play physical, got a hat on a hat, finished. The tackles did a good job on the edge of really handling the twists and the games. Proud of our guys for that and the communication of picking up blitzes. Anytime you do a joint practice, you’ll see different types of blitzes, different types of pressure, and adjustments.”

At any rate, Howard and the rest of the Texans' offensive line look to showcase their skills when the season opens on Sunday, Sept. 7, against the Los Angeles Rams.