We have reached the midway point of the 2025 Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, GA. Through 36 holes, Russell Henley has played two phenomenal rounds of golf, tied atop the lead. But he is not alone, as Tommy Fleetwood went low on Friday.

The Englishman signed for a 7-under 63, coming on the heels of a 6-under Thursday. His 13-under score is tied with Henley, with several PGA Tour stars chasing. In a surprising twist, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler struggled on Friday and is five shots off the pace.

Fleetwood is highly regarded as the best player currently on Tour without a victory. He has been painfully close several times, including being edged out by Team USA Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley at the Travelers Championship this year.

The last two weeks alone saw Fleetwood just miss out on snapping his drought. He finished T3 at the first leg of the FedEx Cup playoffs, the St. Jude Championship. Last week, he once again was right there on Sunday, ultimately finishing T4 at the BMW Championship.

Despite suffering one heartbreak after another, the European Ryder Cup star has kept his head up. He continued doing so following Friday's round.

“Best possible scenario, put yourself in contention. Play well, put yourself in contention, and go from there,” Fleetwood said.

“Just sticking to the process. I think I'm doing a lot of things well, and just happy that I've got off to a great start in another tournament and I'm there again.”

He is indeed right there.

Tommy Fleetwood leads the field in strokes gained overall and is second in strokes gained putting, per DataGolf. Keep in mind, the field includes Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, and most of the other best players in the world.

The question remains: Can Fleetwood finally win on the PGA Tour? Doing so to win the FedEx Cup would be one heck of a way to do it. But even if he doesn't, his level of consistency should cause some concern for Team USA at next month's Ryder Cup.

