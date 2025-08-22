As part of his Caleb Cares Foundation, Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams treated a group of educators to a recent game at Soldier Field. Before Williams closes out the preseason in Friday's finale against the Kansas City Chiefs, he invited a group of teachers to Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills ahead of the upcoming school year.

Williams' foundation highlighted a few teachers as they shared their stories, expressing appreciation for the special invitation, as noted by Caleb Cares Foundation's X, formerly Twitter.

“I'm really excited to be here at the Bears game, the day before our first week of school,” the teacher said. “It's been a real nice treat for Caleb to treat these teachers through a nice experience before we start the school year.”

Teachers from pre-K through 12th grade showed up to the game.

“Thank you very much, Caleb Williams, and your foundation, led by the amazing Patsy Mangus,” another teacher said in the video. “Our teachers are so appreciative. They work so hard each and every day in support of their pre-K through 12 students, our scholars program, our accelerators, those in undergrad, those who are career changers, changing the future lives of others for generations to come.”

Williams finished 6 of 10 with 107 yards and one touchdown in a 38-0 shutout win against the Bills. His backup QB, Tyson Bagent, fresh off his two-year, $10 million extension, went 13 of 22 for 196 yards and one touchdown.

Ben Johnson's Caleb Williams, Bears mic drop on Kay Adams

After a 38-point shutout victory, Bears head coach Ben Johnson was blown away by what he saw from starting quarterback Caleb Williams. Johnson says Williams was most impressive on Thursday.

When he was asked what impressed him the most about his 38-0 win against the Bills, Johnson mentioned Williams right away, per Kay Adams via The Up & Adams Show.

“Beyond Caleb? I thought we controlled the line of scrimmage,” Johnson said. “I think our guys up front established themselves. There's a physicality with which we want to play on offense, then defensively, Dennis Allen and the defensive coaching staff have really instilled that mentality, and the guys played like that for 60 minutes.”

What stood out the most to HC Ben Johnson in the Bears win over the Bills? 🤔@heykayadams | @ChicagoBears #DaBears pic.twitter.com/M5aaqE7T0D — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) August 19, 2025

After the Bears tied the Dolphins, 24-24, in their preseason opener, they picked up their first win of the preseason in an eye-opening fashion on Thursday. The blowout win sets the Bears up for their preseason finale when they host the Chiefs on Friday.