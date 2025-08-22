The Las Vegas Raiders initially had a competition going for the starting cornerback job between Darien Porter and Kyu Blu Kelly. However, since Kelly's injury, it appears Porter might be the frontrunner. Especially now that head coach Pete Carroll has Kelly competing for a new position after returning to action.

Reports indicate that Kelly, who is 24 years old, is now lining up at nickelback instead of cornerback since returning from a hamstring injury, according to Tashan Reed of The Athletic. Kyu Blu Kelly may still be competing for the cornerback job, but it appears the Raiders might prefer him covering slot receivers instead.

“Kyu Blu Kelly was back at practice today, and I saw him working at nickelback for the Raiders. He's competing with Darien Porter for the starting job at outside corner, but perhaps nickelback could be another sticking point for him.”

Carroll initially pulled Kelly out of practice after the two year pro tweaked his hamstring. The Raiders head coach admitted it wasn't a pull of the muscle, but it was enough for Kelly to miss some time. Pete Caroll decided to rest the young defensive back as a precaution to prevent further injury, per Levi Damien of USA Today.

Article Continues Below

“Just felt his hamstring a little bit,” Raiders coach Pete Carroll said of Kelly's injury. “It isn't a pull necessarily, but he felt it enough that as soon as we get those messages, we stop the guy. We don't want to get to the next level too fast.”

Kyu Blu Kelly is entering the third year of his career. His situation in Las Vegas is seemingly the best place for him to be right now, as he has a legitimate chance of earning a starting role with the Raiders. Kelly spent his first year in the NFL playing for three separate teams in the Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers, and Washington Commanders.

He landed with the Raiders last season where he made apearances in four games. Las Vegas brought him back for the 2025-26 campaign and is expected to make the final roster.