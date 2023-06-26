The Toronto Raptors addressed their biggest need at the 2023 NBA Draft by selecting Kansas wing Gradey Dick with the No. 13 overall pick. The Raptors needed more shooting and they got arguably the best one in this year's class. Nonetheless, Toronto could still use more shooting, and continuing to prioritize that in free agency should be Masai Ujiri's game plan.

Dick is already enjoying his time north of the border. The 19-year-old was chopping it up at a Toronto Blue Jays game on Sunday. He also thinks he “hit the jackpot” by landing in a city like Toronto.

"I think I hit the jackpot." Gradey Dick is already loving the city of Toronto 👀 pic.twitter.com/3pTtlivMvW — THE SHIFT (@theshift_sports) June 26, 2023

As free agency looms, perhaps Gradey Dick should join Masai Ujiri in recruiting free agents because of how much he already loves being a Raptor. As mentioned, the Raps need a little bit more shooting, even with the addition of Dick. Toronto might also need to prioritize re-signing their own free agents so it won't lose them for nothing. With that said, here are the three best free agent targets for the Toronto Raptors following the 2023 NBA Draft.

The Raptors would want nothing more than to retain Fred VanVleet in free agency. The man helped Toronto win its first ever NBA championship in 2019 with some big three-pointers down the stretch in the title-clinching Game 6. And of course, they wouldn't want the risk of losing their starting point guard in free agency for nothing.

As expected, VanVleet opted out of his $22.8 million player option for the 2023-24 season. According to Sports Illustrated, the Raptors are ready to offer a massive deal to the NBA champion. The 29-year-old is reportedly expected to command an average of $30 million per year for his next contract. With Toronto, that deal may be in the neighborhood of a three-year $90 million pact.

Despite all the rumors, Toronto is still very much in play to keep VanVleet. There is still no clear indication what Masai Ujiri intends to do with this roster, especially since they still plan to keep Pascal Siakam. In addition, Gary Trent Jr. opted in to his player option to remain a Raptor for at least another year.

There were plenty of rumors entering this summer of Ujiri tearing down the team of its stars and veterans and start building around Scottie Barnes. But for the most part, aside from VanVleet and Jakob Poeltl's free agency, the Raptors core is still in tact. It will be interesting whether VanVleet's free agency decision will ultimately decide what the direction the Raptors head to.

A free agent that could be a solid target for the Raptors is Donte DiVincenzo. DiVincenzo signed a two-year, $9.25 million deal with the Golden State Warriors last summer. The contract included a player option on the second year, which he declined to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

DiVincenzo became one of Golden State's key contributors off the bench last season with averages of 9.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists. He also shot 43.5 percent from the field and 39.7 percent in Golden State's free flowing system. With a solid bounce back year under his belt, the former Villanova guard may have outpriced himself out of the Warriors' books.

The Raptors could offer him a little bit more than Golden State can, which could be enough to lure the 26-year-old north of the border. He would be a terrific addition that fills the Raptors' needs of three-point shooting and playmaking in the backcourt and off the bench.

The Raptors lured a Warrior away from The Bay Area last summer. Could history repeat itself this year? Though the Otto Porter Jr. signing hasn't really panned out for Toronto, maybe a take two with DiVincenzo salvages that.

One intriguing free agency target for the Raptors is D'Angelo Russell. Russell was spotted in Toronto during the weekend, hooping it up at the University of Toronto Summer League. That sparked rumors that the Raptors could be a potential destination for the free agent guard.

NBA star D’Angelo Russell @Dloading came to U of T Summer League this week and got BUCKETS‼️💫 WE ALL #BLEEDBLUE | #WeAreTO pic.twitter.com/SzdginWmNX — Varsity Blues Basketball (@Blues_Hoops) June 24, 2023

That, of course, all depends on whether Toronto can re-sign Fred VanVleet. If the Raptors are unable to retain their incumbent starting point guard, perhaps Russell would be a viable replacement.

Russell had a dismal 2023 playoff run with the Los Angeles Lakers that concluded in him getting benched in their season-ending loss to the eventual NBA champion Denver Nuggets in Game 4. While that notion may be discouraging, Russell still addresses the Raptors' needs for a playmaker and a knock down three-point shooter, especially if FVV bolts in free agency.

VanVleet, himself, has been linked to the Los Angeles Lakers. With that, perhaps both sides can orchestrate a sign-and-trade involving the two point guards.