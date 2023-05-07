The Toronto Raptors are set to interview Denver Nuggets assistant David Adelman this week for their vacant head coaching role, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Adelman, who is the son of former NBA head coach Rick Adelman, does not have any head coaching experience in the NBA. He has been in the NBA since 2011 when he agreed to join the Minnesota Timberwolves as a player development coach. He then joined the Orlando Magic for the 2016-2017 season to serve as an assistant coach.

Adelman left the Magic after a mere one season to join the Denver Nuggets as an assistant under head coach Michael Malone — a role that he still holds to this day.

The Raptors have already touched base with multiple other candidates for their head coaching vacancy. They reportedly interviewed Milwaukee Bucks assistant Charles Lee last week for the role. Lee is reportedly a finalist for the Detroit Pistons’ head coaching job.

The Raptors also reportedly received permission to speak to Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon about the position.

Toronto has been on the lookout for a new head coach after it opted to fire Nick Nurse last month. He guided the team to three playoff appearances during his five-season run as Raptors head coach, including one in the 2018-2019 season that culminated in the team’s first NBA title win.