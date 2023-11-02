The NBA's new In-Season Tournament is right around the corner. Here is everything Raptors fans need to know about Toronto's road ahead.

The inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament tips off on Friday, November 3. However, Toronto Raptors fans will need to wait two weeks to see their beloved squad play their first In-Season Tournament game when they host the Boston Celtics at Scotiabank Arena. After that, the Raptors will take on their fellow teams in East Group C — the Orlando Magic, the Chicago Bulls, and the Brooklyn Nets — once in the Group Play stage. Like all other teams, Toronto will host a couple of games at home and play two on the road. Nonetheless, we'll talk about the key dates, opponents, and bold predictions for the Raptors In-Season Tournament.

NBA In-Season Tournament 101

Before we dive into the Raptors, here is a short briefer on how the In-Season Tournament will play out.

Eight (8) teams will advance to the Knockout Round of the NBA In-Season Tournament. The teams that finished with the best records in each of the six (6) groups will advance to that stage. The remaining spots will go to the wild cards — one team from each conference with the best record in the Group Play games that finished second in their group. These Knockout Round games will be single-elimination games in the Quarterfinals, Semi-Finals, and Championship. The qualifying teams will vie for a prize pool and the right to become the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament champion.

The In-Season Tournament is a refreshing concept that will reignite interest among NBA fans during a rather dry part of the regular season. A new tournament, color-popping courts, and a beautiful NBA Cup trophy — the In-Season Tournament is certainly something to look forward to. The new information may be a lot to take in for Raptors fans. But don't fret, we've got you covered on everything you need to know — from key dates and opponents — about the Raptors In-Season Tournament.

Raptors In-Season Tournament Dates, Opponents, and Scouting Report

Boston Celtics

Friday, November 17

7:30 PM EST

Scotiabank Arena (home)

The Celtics are far and beyond the best team in Group C and will be the Raptors' toughest opponent in the In-Season Tournament. Luckily for them, they get Boston out of the way early.

Toronto failed to win a game in all of its encounters with Boston during the 2022-23 season. But three of the four games were decided by four points or less. Their last win over the Celtics came on March 28, 2022 during the 2021-22 campaign, where they won 115-112 in overtime.

Despite getting swept last season, Boston should be a good matchup for Toronto. The Raptors have the size and the length to deal with the Celtics' two stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. As such, the Raps should give the Cs all they can handle, especially since they will also have 20,000 rocking fans at Scotiabank Arena backing them up.

Orlando Magic

Tuesday, November 21

7:00 PM EST

Amway Center (road)

The Orlando Magic have one of the more intriguing young rosters in the NBA, led by reigning Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero and newly-crowned FIBA World Cup champion Franz Wagner.

Toronto split its four games with Orlando last season, with each team winning on their respective home floors. The Raptors' last road win against the Magic came on April 1, 2022, where all five starters scored in double-figures.

Toronto was 14-27 on the road last season, while the Magic finished 20-21 at home. But after finishing the 2022-23 regular season strong (29-28) and the development of Orlando's young stars, the Magic could be a tough out in the NBA In-Season Tournament.

Chicago Bulls

Friday, November 24

7:30 PM EST

Scotiabank Arena (home)

The Chicago Bulls eliminated the Raptors in the Play-In Tournament last season thanks to some off-court heroics from DeMar DeRozan's daughter. That alone should be enough motivation for Pascal Siakam, Scottie Barnes, and co. when the Bulls return to Scotiabank Arena later this month.

Chicago already beat Toronto in what should already be among the wildest games in the NBA this season. The Raptors did take care of business in their two games at Scotiabank Arena against the Bulls during the 2022-23 regular season. Though, as mentioned, they did lose the all-important Play-In game at home.

Brooklyn Nets

Tuesday, November 28

7:30 PM EST

Barclays Center (road)

The Brooklyn Nets swept the Raptors in the regular season last year. However, all four games came in 2022, which means Brooklyn still had Kevin Durant and/or Kyrie Irving on the floor.

The Raptors have yet to see this new iteration of the Nets, which is now led by Mikal Bridges and Ben Simmons. Nonetheless, this should be a good matchup between two lengthy teams.

Raptors Bold Predictions for NBA In-Season Tournament

Raptors beat the Celtics in Group Play

The early goings of the 2023-24 season show the Raptors' inconsistency as a group. One day, they fall to the previously winless Portland Trail Blazers. On the next game, they take down Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, and the Milwaukee Bucks.

The win over Milwaukee displayed Toronto's ceiling. When they play together and stay connected on both sides of the floor for 48 minutes, they can beat one of the best teams in the NBA.

The Celtics are rolling themselves to begin the year and look like the best team in the NBA. But don't count out the Raptors because they do have the personnel to matchup well with Boston.

Raptors make the Knockout Round

There's certainly a world where the Raptors could advance to the Knockout Round. The East is top-heavy with Boston, Milwaukee, and to an extent, Philadelphia. All those teams happen to be in different groups, which should make them the favorites to secure outright Knockout Round berths.

If the Raptors somehow get bold prediction No. 1 down, there is a huge chance they can go undefeated and wind up as the best team in the East Group C.