Just a couple of seasons ago, the Toronto Raptors finished fifth in the Eastern Conference with a 48-34 record. They failed to build on that promising 2021-22 campaign last season, though, and saw team leader Fred VanVleet leave for a bigger payday in free agency. His departure left a sizable hole at point guard, so the front office singed veteran floor general Denis Schroder after adding sharpshooter Gradey Dick in the NBA draft.

Surprisingly, Gary Trent Jr. exercised his player option to remain with Toronto, while Jakob Poeltl signed a four-year deal to stay with the Raptors after being acquired at the 2023 trade deadline. The team's changes didn't stop with the roster, as Darko Rajakovich replaces Nick Nurse on the sidelines.

After the new-look Raptors' terrific season-opening win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, let's dive into some bold Toronto predictions for the 2023-24 season.

Gary Trent Jr. will shoot 40% from three

The Raptors finished 28th in three-point percentage last year, so it was very evident they were a subpar perimeter shooting squad. Their championship roster had not only VanVleet but also Kyle Lowry, Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green, all reliable snipers.

However, the front office has not prioritized fortifying their lineup with outside shooters, so they will likely rely on Trent to light it up from beyond the arc. Trent has a career average of 38.3% from three, but he will exceed that number with a point guard like Schroder and point forward like Barnes feeding him good looks.

OG Anunoby gets traded by the trade deadline

The OG Anunoby sweepstakes have been a percolating headline for the past year or so, but he is still in a Toronto uniform as 2023-24 tips off. Reports suggest the Raptors have demanded a king's ransom to part with Anunoby in a trade, so teams across the league have been hesitant to overpay for a top-tier three-and-D wing who has yet to make an All-Star appearance.

The attractive facet of Anunoby's repertoire is his plug-and-play ability to flourish with any franchise. On offense, he still lacks the skillset of being a primary decision-maker, but he has proven to thrive as a cutter and corner shooter. Moreover, he's one of the best defenders in the NBA, truly capable of guarding five positions. The primary rationale behind Toronto finally trading Anunoby is the player option on his contract for next season, which sets him up for a major raise in free agency—one the Raptors could be reluctant to give him.

Scottie Barnes will be the Raptors' starting PG by the end of the season

Rajakovic has decided to begin the season with Schroder starting at point guard, but he could be tempted to put the ball in Barnes' hands even more as the 82-game grind wears on. Schroder is not a natural pass-first point guard, and his contract is only for two years. Schroder isn't a long-term answer with the Raptors, so it makes sense for them to foster the development of Barnes as the team's long-term primary initiator.

Toronto's spacing will be an immense problem with Schroder, Anunoby, Barnes, Pascal Siakam and Jakob Poeltl because Anunoby is the only shooter in that lineup. Playing Barnes at point guard full-time would give the Raptors to add a veteran sharpshooter like Buddy Hield or Bojan Bogdanovic via trade, guaranteeing them a spot in the starting lineup. These two players would be tremendous additions for the Raptors, helping unleash Barnes, Siakam and even Schroder as halfcourt playmakers and penetrators.