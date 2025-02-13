Toronto Raptors star forward Brandon Ingram revealed his motivation behind signing a contract extension with his newest franchise. Amid the chaos at the trade deadline with Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis, Toronto made the under-the-radar move to trade for the talented 27-year-old. Ingram spent six years with the Pelicans, where he made his first All-Star team in 2020.

The Raptors will be the third team the former No. 2 overall pick has played for in his professional career. Shortly after the blockbuster deal, Ingram signed a three-year extension with Toronto. In an introduction press conference, the elite wing explained his reasoning for being with his new franchise for the long run.

“I think at the beginning of the year, every time the schedule comes out, the first team we circle is Toronto. And it’s always for the city. So that jumped out, and I just knew I needed a fresh start a fresh start somewhere where guys played hard and listened. Also, I’ve heard good things about Scottie, and I’ve heard good things about Quickley. I thought it was a good fit offensively and defensively.”

Brandon Ingram is joining an exciting young core in Toronto

First of all, just looking at this deal, the Raptors did not have to give up much for a former All-Star who should have his best years ahead of him. In his ninth year in the league, Ingram is averaging 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game. The main concern for Toronto's newest acquisition has been a constant throughout his career: health.

Ingram has had nagging injuries for years and, unfortunately, has only played more than 65 games in a season once. That is essentially why New Orleans decided to move on from him. The Pelicans, who have had some success recently, have been hit with the injury bug for years regarding Ingram and Zion Williamson. New Orleans is currently 12-41 and last in the Western Conference. Toronto is 17-37 and third-last in the East.

While the Raptors' chances of making the playoffs are slim, this franchise is starting to build a talented core. As Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, and Brandon Ingram build chemistry, Toronto can once again contend for a playoff spot in the East. Ingram's enthusiasm about playing with these guys is an encouraging sign that Toronto will be very competitive in the near future. But it starts with everyone getting healthy.