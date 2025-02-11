Brandon Ingram and the Toronto Raptors have agreed to a three-year, $120 million contract extension through the 2027-28 season, according to Shams Charania of ESPN. This new extension contains a player option for the final year.

Ahead of the NBA trade deadline, Ingram found himself on the move from the New Orleans Pelicans, where he had spent the last six years of his career. Toronto acquired Ingram in a package that included Bruce Brown, Kelly Olynyk, a first-round pick, and a second-round pick.

The first-round pick going to New Orleans is the 2026 pick that the Raptors acquired from the Indiana Pacers when they traded Pascal Siakam during the 2023-24 season.

Ingram, 27, is now set to become one of the faces of the Raptors for the foreseeable future alongside Scottie Barnes.

This past offseason, the Raptors also spent a lot of money to keep Immanuel Quickley around. The 25-year-old point guard earned himself a five-year, $162.5 million contract as a restricted free agent. RJ Barrett is also under contract through the 2026-27 season, giving the Raptors a strong foundation to grow their young nucleus.

Before being traded to the Raptors, Ingram had played in only 18 games this season due to a string of injuries, most recently a severe ankle sprain he is continuing to work his way back from. With the Pelicans, Ingram averaged 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game while shooting 46.5 percent from the floor.

Masai Ujiri has never been afraid to make a big move on the trade market at the deadline or in the offseason, and he has once again pulled off a deal where he can buy low on an All-Star-level talent like Ingram. More importantly, the Raptors didn't sacrifice any of their own assets to secure Ingram, as Brown, Olynyk, and the first-round pick now going to New Orleans were all acquired by Toronto at the trade deadline last season.

The Raptors are currently 16-37 this season. Once Ingram returns from injury, he will immediately be integrated into the Raptors point of attack offensively next to Barnes, Barrett, and Quickley.

Although he is in his ninth NBA season, Ingram is still only 27 years old and just now reaching the pinnacle of his career. Toronto is hopeful that he can be the explosive and dynamic scorer on the wing that is needed for this roster to make a significant jump in the standings during the 2025-26 season.