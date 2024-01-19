The former Toronto Raptors center, Christian Koloko is currently dealing with a serious matter after being diagnosed with a blood clot. Hopefully, it's a problem that gets resolved.

Koloko was officially been referred to the NBA's Fitness to Play Panel and is out indefinitely, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The former Raptors center will be unable to practice and/or play until his blood clot issue is resolved.

The most important thing for Christian Koloko is to get healthy. Finding a way to resolve this blood clot is priority one. Hopefully, that happens sooner, rather than later. But Koloko has an uphill battle ahead.

The Raptors recently released Koloko from the team after conducting the Pascal Siakam trade. He was someone the club highly regarded and viewed as a potential longterm option at center. This season, Koloko has averaged 3.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 0.5 assists per game. He only averaged 13.8 minutes per game.

Christian Koloko played three years at Arizona before entering the 2023 NBA Draft. The Raptors selected him in the second round. The potential is through the roof, but many believe Koloko needs time to develop. So, hopefully he can overcome this situation and get back to action.

With that said, keep an eye out for more updates on Christian Koloko. The former Raptors center will be monitored closely by doctors until the blood clot goes away. But it's unclear how long he'll be out, or if he even returns to the league. Everyone at ClutchPoints hopes nothing but the best for Christian Koloko.