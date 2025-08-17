With rumors surrounding Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte, speculation has centered on how he has frustrated people within the clubhouse. As the situation relates to when the Diamondbacks star's home was burglarized during the All-Star break, Marte's request for many days off from the team led to feelings of angst within the team, and the latest reporting suggests that a breakup could be coming.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today released a column on Sunday grading teams based on how their trade deadline was, but in his section called “Around the basepaths,” he touched on Marte. He would report that the team “will listen to offers” on Marte in the winter, saying that despite the talent, “he can be a diva.”

“The worst-kept secret in the Arizona Diamondbacks organization is out: They will listen to offers on All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte this winter, knowing that while Marte is extremely talented, he can be a diva in the clubhouse, agitating his teammates and coaching staff,” Nightengale wrote.

“His detractors are still angry that he took a day off the final week of last season when they were fighting for their playoff lives,” Nightengale continued. “Though Marte's house in Arizona was robbed the night of the All-Star Game, he took a vacation after the break, leaving the D-backs seething. The team put him on the restricted list and refused to pay him during his absence, and aired frustrations in a private meeting upon his return. Still, there was no discipline, and he was back in the lineup the following day.”

What the Diamondbacks are expecting in return for Ketel Marte

After the Diamondbacks traded star slugger Eugenio Suarez before the trade deadline to the Seattle Mariners, it seems as if the team is heading in the direction of dealing another one in Marte. So far this season, the 31-year-old has a .298 batting average to go along with 23 home runs and 56 RBIs.

However, Nightengale would report that despite the drama that's been created between Arizona and Marte, the team does expect “getting fair value in return.”

“The D-backs won’t trade their three-time All-Star and NLCS MVP who has $92.5 million left on his contract after this season without getting fair value in return,” Nightengale wrote. “But they’re also aware that he’ll become a 10-and-5 player early next season that gives him full no-trade rights. Certainly, the phone lines will be open.”

Trading Marte might have always been in the cards since Nightengale would note that the Diamondbacks had planned to “cut payroll in 2026” since it was at a team-high at $190 million this season.

“The Diamdondbacks, who saved $17 million in salary at the trade deadline, and have $70 million coming off the books after the season, are planning to cut payroll in 2026 after having a franchise-record $190 million payroll this season,” Nigtengale wrote.

At any rate, Arizona is currently 60-64, which puts them third in the NL West as they conclude the series against the Colorado Rockies on Sunday.