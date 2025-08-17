The New England Patriots might have found another undrafted gem on their 2025 roster with receiver Efton Chism III. While second-round pick TreVeyon Henderson has been the team's biggest star in training camp, no player has seen their stock rise more over the past few months than Chism.

Chism has turned heads throughout training camp and has carried his success over into the preseason. Many already believed that he forced his way onto the Patriots' final 53-man roster, with his performance against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday sealing the deal in the eyes of ESPN's Mike Reiss.

“If he hadn't done it already, undrafted free agent wide receiver Efton Chism III (Eastern Washington) likely played his way onto the 53-man roster with his stellar performance against the Vikings, registering seven catches for 71 yards and an 11-yard catch-and-run touchdown, in which he eluded and/or broke tackles from six defenders,” Reiss wrote.

Efton Chism III dominated that @Patriots drive with 3 huge plays, including a TD! Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/QJta7x4QKe — NFL (@NFL) August 16, 2025

Chism looked dominant in New England's second preseason game, securing three catches for 52 receiving yards on the drive he ended with a gritty touchdown. His performance was hard to overlook, with many believing that he almost looked too good for the second-team offense.

Reiss also noted how Chism already has the respect of some of the team's veterans. After the game, leading receiver DeMario Douglas crashed a postgame interview to yell, “Chism for president!”

How Efton Chism II fits into Patriots' 2025 receiver room

With the way the offseason is currently trending, Chism is on track to make the Patriots' final roster. At this point, it would be more of a shock if he got cut. Chism figures to begin his career as a prioritized depth chart on New England's intriguing offense.

Douglas, who led all receivers with 621 receiving yards in 2024, is penciled in as a starter, as is free agent acquisition Stefon Diggs. The team's third starting spot is largely up for debate, with some believing it will go to Kendrick Bourne, but others leaning toward Kayshon Boutte or rookie Kyle Williams. New England listed Bourne as a starter on its first 2025 unofficial depth chart.

Assuming he makes the team, Chism will have to battle Williams, Mack Hollins, Javon Baker and 2024 second-round pick Ja'Lynn Polk for playing time. The undrafted rookie has seemingly outperformed most of them during the offseason, but will have to maintain that level of consistency throughout the regular season to see the field.