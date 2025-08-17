The Green Bay Packers already have one of the best running backs in the league in Josh Jacobs. That being said, it can never hurt to have a good backup. 2024 draft pick MarShawn Lloyd was supposed to be the insurance policy for Jacobs last season, but injuries limited his time on the field.

During the preseason, Lloyd was able to show off his abilities, potentially adding another weapon for Jordan Love. However, the second-year RB left in the middle of their preseason game due to a groin injury. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was asked after the game about Lloyd's status and whether he'll be able to return soon. His response was, well, not as optimistic as Packers fans would want.

“He (Lloyd) has already missed time this summer (groin), and he appeared to get shaken up on his catch and did not play another snap,” Rob Demovsky wrote for ESPN. When asked after the game if Lloyd was OK, Packers coach Matt LaFleur said: ‘We'll see.'”

Lloyd was taken by the Packers in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He was expected to be one of the backups to Jacobs, but multiple injuries and an emergency appendectomy meant that the running back saw no time on the field. He played just 1 game and took six carries for 15 yards last year. Emanuel Wilson was the primary backup last season, rushing for 503 yards on 103 carries last year as the Packers' RB2.

Against the Indianapolis Colts, Lloyd had a strong showing prior to his exit. He had six carries for 15 yards and had a spectacular 33-yard run after catching a pass. However, it was on that same explosive play where Lloyd left the game. Wilson will continue to be the backup for the Packers, but fans are hoping for the sophomore to put it together and finally have a clean season in the NFL.