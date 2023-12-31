The Pistons star points out the key to Detroit snapping their losing streak.

Monty Williams, Cade Cunningham, and the rest of the Detroit Pistons can breathe a sigh of relief after they finally ended a 28-game losing streak by defeating the Toronto Raptors at home Saturday by a score of 129-127.

The Pistons managed the win, but the game was tight down the stretch. Nevertheless, Detroit, winless since before Halloween, got the job done. Cade Cunningham led the way with 30 points on 9/2o shooting from the field and a perfect 10/10 performance at the free-throw line to go with 12 assists in 38 minutes.

The young point guard has been the brightest player amid an awful season for the Pistons, who just improved to 3-29. But to hear Cunningham tell it, the team had a different hero, according to Kory E. Wood of MLive:

“Cade Cunningham gave a ton of credit to Detroit's second unit. They outscored Toronto's 33-12.”

Alec Burks led the way for the Pistons reserves with 16 points in just 19 minutes of play. James Wiseman added 8 points on perfect 4-4 shooting, and rookie Ausar Thompson chipped in 6 points.

Detroit got the win, but Toronto didn't make it easy on them. The Pistons led 90-86 going into the fourth, and neither team was able to put together a run until back-to-back 3-pointers by Cunningham and Jaden Ivey made it 110-99 with just under six minutes to go.

Toronto responded with an 8-2 run, including six points from Scottie Barnes, but Cunningham's jumper made it 114-107 and the Pistons got three straight stops against Siakam.

Up next for the Pistons: Detroit tries to win their second straight game when they take on the Houston Rockets on Monday.