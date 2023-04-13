Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

It’s safe to say that Diar DeRozan is the real MVP in the Chicago Bulls’ comeback win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday. After all, her epic free throw defense had the Raps reaching a historic low that’s rarely seen in the NBA.

For those who missed it, DeMar DeRozan’s daughter went viral on Wednesday after she was seen and heard screaming whenever the Raptors went to the free throw line in order to distract them. The strategy appeared to work, with Toronto going 18 of 36 from the charity stripe.

Apparently, that is the most freebies that a team has missed in a do-or-die playoff or Play-In game in 54 years. The last time team missed that much free throws in such a crucial match-up was back in 1969 when the Los Angeles Lakers missed 19 in Game 7 of the NBA Finals, per ESPN Stats & Info.

No wonder why DeMar DeRozan was ecstatic to see her daughter give them some assist following their win.

The Bulls actually trailed the Raptors by as much as 19 points, but they still ended up taking the 109-105 win. It wouldn’t have been a contest had Toronto been more efficient from the free throw line, but at the end of the day, the team has no one to blame but themselves.

Diar DeRozan’s distracting work aside, Nick Nurse admitted that their performance from the free throw line is what really doomed them.

“That’s a lot of misses. We left a lot of points on the board there, for sure… If you ever miss more than 10 in a game it’s hard to win,” Nurse shared, per Josh Lewenberg of The Sports Network.

The Raptors now head to the offseason with plenty of uncertainties, and they will have plenty of questions to answer beyond just their shooting.