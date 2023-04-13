David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

Things weren’t looking too good for the Chicago Bulls in the first half of their play-in game against the Toronto Raptors. The winner of this game will advance to face the Miami Heat on Friday for a shot at the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference standings. The loser would effectively be eliminated from postseason play. As of publishing, the Bulls had managed to cut a double-digit Raptors lead to single digits in the fourth quarter. They also received some unexpected help in the form of DeMar DeRozan’s daughter who employed a screaming defense against the Raptors whenever they were at the free-throw line.

DeMar DeRozan’s daughter was screaming to distract Jakob Poeltl at the free throw line 😂pic.twitter.com/NJavaZlQIY — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 13, 2023

As funny as it was, her tactic seemed to be working. Through the fourth quarter, the Raptors were a mere 15-28 from the free-throw line, that’s 53.6 percent shooting. If the Raptors end up blowing this game, they can look no further than their struggles at the line. And the Bulls would be able to thank DeMar DeRozan’s daughter for her clutch assist. As a team, the Raptors are shooting 78.4 percent from the free-throw line on the season. In this play-in game they’re more than 20 percent below their season average.

For the Bulls to win they will also need stellar play from DeRozan himself who is going up against his former team where he began his NBA career. On the season DeRozan is averaging 24.5 points per game, 4.6 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.1 steals with shooting splits of 50.4 percent from the field, 32.4 percent from the three-point line and 87.2 percent from the free-throw line.