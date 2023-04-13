Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

DeMar DeRozan’s daughter, Diar DeRozan, took the spotlight on Wednesday during the Chicago Bulls’ Play-In game against the Toronto Raptors. Now many are asking: is she going against the Miami Heat?

Diar went viral against the Raptors after she was seen and heard screaming whenever the Toronto players head to the free throw line. The tactic appeared to work as Fred VanVleet and co. ended up missing 18 freebies in the contest, with the team eventually blowing a 19-point lead and losing 109-105.

Many were quick to hail Diar as the real MVP of the game. After all, who knows what would have happened to the Bulls had it not for her epic defense?

Naturally, as the Bulls move on to the next round where they will face the Miami Heat in the battle for the eighth seed in the East, several fans are curious if Diar will also be there to bring her tough defense for Chicago.

DeRozan, for his part, confirmed that Diar will not be with him when they travel to Miami for the do-or-die final Play-In bout. Apparently, Diar only begged his dad to bring him to the match-up on Wednesday night, but she will have to return home and get back to school after, per Bleacher Report. The Bulls play the Heat on Friday.

"I owe her some money for sure." DeMar knew Diar was the MVP tonight She's not allowed to come to Miami tho 😂 pic.twitter.com/wveLmlosL5 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 13, 2023

It’s certainly disappointing that Diar won’t be able to help the Bulls against the Heat. But hey, if Chicago wins, maybe DeMar DeRozan can bring Diar to the playoffs. They could use her help stopping Giannis Antetokoumpo and the Milwaukee Bucks for sure.