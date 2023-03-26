The Toronto Raptors surprised many with their trade deadline moves as it all but signaled they were prepared to make another push for the NBA Playoffs in the Eastern Conference.

Though the Raptors had won three in a row going into the deadline, there was an expectation that they would blow things up and move some of their major pieces in either Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam or O.G. Anunoby. Instead, they acquired former Raptor Jakob Poetl (averaging 12 points and nine rebounds per game at the time) and added some much needed presence in the paint.

Nick Nurse’s men have gone 10-8 since as they currently sit in ninth spot with a 36-38 record and have a realistic chance of making the playoffs again. The situation is similar to last season. After all, Toronto had a poor start to the regular season in the 2021-22 campaign as well only to have late season surge and finish with a 48-34 record to land the fifth seed.

While a repeat of that is not happening as far as the seed or regular season record go, playoff basketball is still very much within reach. And despite the disappointment of the regular season so far, a starting lineup of VanVleet, Scottie Barnes, Anunoby, Siakam and Poetl is still a very solid one for the playoffs, with depth offered by the likes of Will Barton, Gary Trent Jr., Thaddeus Young, Chris Boucher and Precious Achiuwa.

So all these things considered, let’s take a look at what the dream scenario would be for the Toronto Raptors ahead of the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Raptors’ dream play-in tournament scenario, matchup

Ideally, the dream scenario would be finishing sixth and not having to worry about the play-in in the first place. But given that the sixth-placed Brooklyn Nets are currently four games ahead of the Raptors along with Toronto’s inconsistent form and the fact that they play just three of their remaining eight games at home, it looks like a play-in spot will have to suffice for now.

With that in mind, the next best thing is finishing as the No. 8 seed. As things stand, that would set up a play-in clash with the Miami Heat. Despite not being as dominant as last season, the Heat are always a tough out. However, last season’s Eastern Conference finalists are definitely a good matchup for Siakam and company who have already won two of their three matchups this year against Miami.

That said, if the Heat pip the Nets to sixth, that would really represent a dream play-in scenario for Toronto. Although they have lost all four games played against Brooklyn in the regular season, that was when Kevin Durant was still playing for them — they will very much fancy their chances against this new-look Nets team even with the latter’s defensive personnel.

In order to land the No. 8 seed, Toronto will have to pip the Atlanta Hawks who currently occupy it. With just one game separating the two teams, it is certainly a possibility with some good results for Toronto. There’s also the added insurance of getting another chance to make the playoffs if Toronto lose their first play-in game. However, the goal should always to be win at the first time of asking.

Raptors’ dream seeding scenario and playoff matchup

If the Raptors enter the NBA playoffs as the seventh seed, they would face the Boston Celtics as things stand. That would not be an ideal matchup. Last season’s NBA finalists are still one of the best and deepest teams in the league, and they’ve already beaten the Raptors twice at Scotiabank Arena with two more trips to the TD Garden remaining. They have shown some chinks in their armor lately, but all in all, it wouldn’t surprise many to see them top the Raptors in potentially four or five games.

The dream scenario, instead, would be if the Philadelphia 76ers took the No. 2 seed in what would then be a repeat of last season’s playoff matchup. Although Philly has won two of the three regular season matchups and are in red-hot form off the back of MVP contender Joel Embiid’s performances, they don’t tend to translate their regular season success in the postseason. Poetl’s presence, meanwhile, not only provides Toronto with a real defensive anchor to potentially combat Embiid, but also another offensive option with his passing while the Raptors won’t lose the rebounding battle as much as they did last year without a true big. Overall, it’s still a winnable (but tough) matchup and would also offer the opportunity for revenge after last season’s 4-2 series exit to Philadelphia.

From there, who knows where Toronto could go? Reaching the playoffs would already be exceeding expectations given where the team was at the start of the calendar year and even if the season ends with a first or second-round exit, there’s something to be said about being a consistent playoff team. Perhaps Toronto will surprise many in a season that could be their last with one or two of their regular household names.