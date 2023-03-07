Every win matters for every team on the fringes of the playoff hunt. Such is the case for the Toronto Raptors, a team that even flirted with selling off their core pieces (aside from Scottie Barnes) for much of the season due to their uneven play. But on Monday night, the Raptors appeared to be one step closer to turning their season around as they went toe-to-toe with Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.

In fact, with only a little over a minute left in the fourth period, the Raptors led the Nuggets by one, 113-112, after Fred VanVleet made two free throws. But those were the last points the Raptors would score in the contest, as they ended up losing, 118-113, following a contentious final minute which saw referee Scott Foster toss Scottie Barnes from the game after protesting a foul call.

Understandably, VanVleet expressed his frustration after the technical freebie gave the Nuggets a free point and a two-possession lead late in the game.

“The game just kind of went to s–t there for a little bit. It’s a shame to see a great game get ruined,” VanVleet said after the game, per Eric Koreen of The Athletic.

Adding to the Raptors’ heartbreak on the night is the fact that they were in control for much of the game. In fact, the Nuggets held the lead for just three minutes and 28 seconds of game time. It’s quite a shame for the Raptors that the Nuggets took control of the game when it matters most.

Joining Fred VanVleet in expressing the Raptors’ frustrations is head coach Nick Nurse, who was confident that Scottie Barnes did not do anything that warranted a technical, let alone an ejection, especially one that ends up swinging the outcome of the contest.

“I just looked at them on film, there was nothing there,” Nurse said, per Michael Grange of Sportsnet.

Alas, all the Raptors could do now is move forward. Despite the loss, they remain just half a game behind the Atlanta Hawks for the 8-seed, which entails a more favorable play-in predicament. The Raptors have an opportunity to shake off this setback on Wednesday night when they take on the galvanized Los Angeles Clippers.