By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The Toronto Raptors not only fell to Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night, but they also lost star guard Fred VanVleet to a back injury. He exited in the second half and didn’t return, finishing the evening with four points, seven assists, and two rebounds. On Wednesday, Nick Nurse gave an update on VanVleet’s condition.

Via Tim Bontemps:

“Nick Nurse said Fred VanVleet is dealing with back spasms. Said the goal is to manage it as best as the team can but said he wasn’t sure about his status for tomorrow’s game against Memphis.”

Back spasms can be tricky because they can flare up at any given time. With the Raps continuing to slide, it would be a crushing blow of VanVleet missed time. They’re just 3-7 in their last 10 games and have lost four in a row at home.

VanVleet has played 28 of the team’s 34 contests in 2022-23, posting averages of 18.5 points, 6.1 assists, and 3.9 rebounds on 33% shooting from downtown. The Raps have a tough two-game spell coming up too, with the Memphis Grizzlies and Phoenix Suns coming to town on Thursday and Friday.

As of right now, it feels unlikely Fred VanVleet suits up, especially for the Memphis matchup. He didn’t practice Wednesday because of the back issue. At 15-19, Toronto currently sits in the final play-in spot. Injuries have taken their toll on the Raps all season long so far, preventing them from really finding a rhythm. Pascal Siakam was also sidelined earlier in the campaign for nearly a month with an abductor injury.

Stay tuned for more updates on VanVleet’s status.