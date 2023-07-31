With Fred VanVleet departing in free agency, Darko Rajakovic replacing Nick Nurse on the sideline and trade rumors swirling around All-Star Pascal Siakam, the Toronto Raptors are going to have a different look than we have become accustomed to heading into the 2023-24 season. This organization has focused on finding ways to become a more dynamic roster this offseason, which has led to the additions of Dennis Schroder, Jalen McDaniels and first-round pick Gradey Dick.

Looking to fill their last roster spot, the Raptors have added a veteran voice to the end of their bench. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Toronto and recent New Orleans Pelicans wing Garrett Temple have agreed to a one-year, $3.2 million minimum contract for the 2023-24 NBA season.

Recently finishing up his 13th season in the NBA, Temple was waived by the Pelicans earlier this offseason before his $5.4 million contract became guaranteed. While they did explore possible trade scenarios involving the veteran, there was virtually no interest around the league.

Going undrafted out of LSU in 2009, Temple began his career in the Rio Grande Valley Vipers in the NBA G League before playing for the Houston Rockets, Sacramento Kings, San Antonio Spurs, Milwaukee Bucks, Charlotte Bobcats, Washington Wizards, Memphis Grizzlies, Los Angeles Clippers, Brooklyn Nets and Chicago Bulls. His time with the Wizards was the longest, as Temple spent four total seasons playing in Washington D.C. He also played for multiple G League teams and even went overseas to Italy in-between playing for the NBA franchises listed above.

In a total of 716 career games, the 37-year-old wing has averaged 6.2 points and 2.3 rebounds per game while shooting 34.5 percent from three-point range. Last season with the Pelicans, Temple averaged just 2.0 points in just 6.5 minutes per game on the end of the bench.

Now a member of the Raptors, his 12th NBA team, Temple figures to be nothing more than a veteran presence and leader for a team that features plenty of players who are 26 years old or younger.

He may not have been the best player on any team he has been on and he may have come off the bench a vast majority of his career, but Temple's longevity in the NBA and his willingness to accept different roles with a ton of different organizations says a lot about his character. Experienced players who are always willing to put the team ahead of their own goals always tend to find success in Toronto and Temple could just be the latest veteran to lead this locker room.

Coming off of a 41-41 season in which they missed the playoffs for the second time in the last three seasons, the Raptors are not looking to rebuild in any way. Masai Ujiri and this front office fully believe that they have what it takes to not only get back to the playoffs, but contend amongst the best in the Eastern Conference. Time will tell if the roster they have assembled has what it takes to achieve these goals.