The Toronto Raptors erased a 21-point deficit with less than three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday. The Raptors trailed 90-69 with two minutes and 50 seconds remaining in the game. They then remarkably went on a 28-7 run in the final 170 seconds of the game.

The comeback culminated with Gary Trent Jr. sinking a tough, step-back triple from the top of the key with just one second remaining.

GARY TRENT JR. STEPS BACK FROM DEEP AND TIES THE GAME

The game would head to overtime. In OT, both the Bucks and Raptors would go back and forth. Ultimately, the Bucks would prevail 104-101 after Giannis Antetokounmpo drove and kicked out to Grayson Allen for the game-winning three with 11.1 seconds left. That assist game him his 31st career triple double.

Giannis had a monster game, finishing with 30 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists. However, the Raptors made him work as he was extremely inefficient. Giannis went just 7-for-18 from the field. He missed six of 21 free throws and also remarkably had 12 turnovers to complete the quadruple double.

Meanwhile, Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet nearly had a triple double himself. He finished with 28 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds to go with three steals and only one turnovers.

The loss drops the Raptors six games below .500 at 16-22. That’s a far cry from where the team expected to be at this point in the season. This loss is particularly hard to swallow considering the unbelievable comeback. Had the Raptors won the game in overtime, they would have set an NBA record for the largest deficit overcome with under three minutes left in league history.

Instead, it’s just another tally in the loss column. The Bucks improved to 25-13, one game back of the Boston Celtics for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.