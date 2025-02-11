When the Toronto Raptors traded for Brandon Ingram before the deadline, Scottie Barnes had a new running mate. After he spent this season with the New Orleans Pelicans, he's in a new conference and a new conference. Luckily, head coach Darko Rajakovic doesn't see too much of a concern.

Even with incorporating an all-star like Ingram midway through the season, it all goes back to what the team fundamentally believes. Rajakovic explained to Eric Koreen of The Athletic about how Ingram's fit will go back to what they preach.

“Our basic core principles, how hard we want to play, especially on the defensive end, and our willingness to pass the ball and play without the ball on the offensive end (are things that are) universal,” Rajaković said initially when asked about Ingram’s fit within the Raptors movement-heavy offense.

“Then when you have different types of players. You start adjusting and making the right decisions to help everyone on the court.”

While Barnes has had a quality season, he hasn't played next to someone like Ingram. His three-level scoring, combined with his lanky nature and defensive versatility puts the Raptors in a unique position. While the 16-37 record isn't promising, they've landed their first star.

The Raptors will benefit from Brandon Ingram and Scottie Barnes

Barnes has been known to be a physical presence. His rebounding, footwork, and interior scoring stand out. Also, he's developed a quality outside shot. Furthermore, he's had a career season thus far. Early in the season, Barnes accomplished a Raptors feat not seen since 2004 in a career game.

He gets his first established star in Ingram. Still, Rajakovic explained that all great things take time.

“I think it’s going to be a process. I think there’s going to be a lot of work that we need to put in,” Rajaković told The Athletic at the University of Houston on Saturday. “(Ingram) is very open. He’s very willing to accept what this team is doing. He already started using his voice with the team and talking in the film sessions. He’s opening up, which is great. I respect that.

“All of us, want the same thing. We want to win. And winning demands certain things. I think he will embrace that without any problem, ball movement, and body moment. He’s a very, very unselfish player. I think that he’s a player that can see the court well. And I think that’s going to be the driving force for us when we get him on the court.”

The Raptors will enter the Ingram-era and see how everything unravels.