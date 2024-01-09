The Toronto big man suffered the injury on Sunday against the Warriors.

Toronto Raptors big man Jakob Poeltl is out indefinitely with a left ankle sprain.

Poeltl suffered the injury in the third quarter of Sunday night’s win over the Golden State Warriors.

The Raptors will reevaluate Poeltl's injury in two weeks, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic: “Raptors say Jakob Poeltl will be out indefinitely with a left ankle sprain. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks.”

Poeltl is averaging 10.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks in just over 26 minutes per game for the Raptors. It’s been a tough year for Poeltl after signing a four-year deal with Toronto this past summer. His points per game total is the lowest it’s been since 2020-21, when he was reserve for the San Antonio Spurs.

Jakob Poeltl was originally a lottery pick for the Raptors. The former Utah Utes center was selected ninth overall by Toronto in 2016. With the Raptors, Poeltl developed into an effective big man who can protect the rim and be a roll threat on the other end.

Poeltl was then packaged with DeMar DeRozan and sent to the Spurs in the fateful Kawhi Leonard trade. In San Antonio, Jakob Poeltl continued his development into an underrated big man in the league. The center worked on his offensive game while still continuing to be a menace on the defensive end and on the boards. Eventually, Poeltl was traded once again, ironically back to the Raptors.

Toronto will be forced to rely on Chris Boucher or Pascal Siakam at the center position until Poeltl or Christian Koloko are able to return.