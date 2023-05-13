A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

JJ Redick and Kendrick Perkins have had a history of going at it as co-anchors on ESPN. These two just love to disagree. However, in spite of their professional differences, it is clear that Big Perk has nothing but love for Redick. So much so, that the former Boston Celtics big man has given a glowing endorsement for Redick amid the latter being linked to the Toronto Raptors‘ head coaching job.

The ever-watchful eyes of TMZ Sports caught up with Perkins, and he was asked to share his thoughts about Redick potentially getting himself hired as Nick Nurse’s successor with the Raptors. Big Perk got real with his response as he talked up Redick’s credentials:

“I actually love it, to be honest with you,” Perkins told TMZ Sports. “One thing about it, he knows his s**t. Also, on top of that, man, any time you can see a former player that played the game get an opportunity to go sit in that seat, you would love to see it.”

Perkins then acknowledged that there are a couple of guys in the league that deserve their shot as an NBA head coach. However, this does not take away from the fact that JJ Redick is qualified for the Raptors job — at least in the mind of Big Perk:

“Obviously, he’s jumping ahead of a few guys that I would love to see get an opportunity that’s been waiting in line,” Perk said. “Sam Cassell. Phil Handy. You hate to see it because those guys served as assistants for about 10, 15, 20 years.

“But you always want to see a guy like JJ do it. He knows his s**t.” Finally, Kendrick Pekins addressed his supposed beef with Redick. According to the one-time NBA champ, there’s just no truth to that nasty narrative:

“It’s no bad blood between me and JJ I get into it with everyone,” Perkins said.