The Toronto Raptors are casting their net far and wide as they try to find the next head coach of their popular franchise, even travelling abroad to determine whether or not the future of the organization lay there.

Specifically, if it’s in Italy, where the renowned Sergio Scariolo is coaching Virtus Bologna in the LBA Playoffs.

Scariolo, who’s also the head coach of the Spanish national team since 2015, coached in the NBA for several years. All of which were with the Raptors, including in their last championship season (2019).

Prior to Virtus Bologna’s postseason matchup against Happy Casa Brindisi, Scariolo spoke to reporters about the mutual interest he and the Raptors have in regard to their head coaching vacancy.

Confirming that he met with the Raptors front office, the 62-year-old would compare his interview with Toronto to a meeting between friends, per Sportando:

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I asked and informed the Club about this interview with the Raptors,” Scariolo says. “The Raptors asked Virtus for permission to hold this meeting, they arrived yesterday, and left this morning.”

“It was a good meeting,” he continues, “almost with friends because I won a title with them: I believe that things were done correctly and transparently. Virtus certainly gave its ok…”

Scariolo is competing with candidates such as Raptors assistant coach Adrian Griffin, Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Charles Lee, and Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon. Griffin also coached for the Raptors during their championship run in 2019.

Considered one of the most experienced coaching candidates available, Scariolo’s experience as a head coach and familiarity with the organization could lead to him taking over the reigns after Nick Nurse’s departure.